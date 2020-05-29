Health district’s COVID-19 cases reaches 120

YORK – The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has reached 120, according to health department officials.
Of those cases, 85 people have fully recovered. There are currently 34 active cases in the health district.
There have now been 36 cases in York County. Of those, 29 have recovered. A total of 509 people have been tested in this county.
There have been 28 cases in Seward County. Of those, 19 have recovered. A total of 492 people have been tested in Seward County.
Butler County has had 46 cases with 28 recovered individuals. A total of 401 people have been tested in that county.
Polk County’s total case number is 10 and nine people have fully recovered. In Polk County, 174 people have been tested.
During this week’s community update online meeting, Four Corners Director Laura McDougall said “things seem to be slowing down a bit, leveling off.”
There are currently four people, in this health district, who are hospitalized with two being on ventilators, she said.
She reported that approximately 100 people were tested at this week’s TestNebraska event in York – and about the same number were tested during the TestNebraska event in Seward as well. Those results have not yet been announced.
She also noted that with the new Directed Health Measures that are to start on Monday, June 1, venues with capacities over 500 will have to have a safety plan approved by their local health department. She said a survey will be available on the Four Corners website, which will help venue managers develop their plans. Those plans will then be reviewed by health department officials, as far as what needs to take place in those venues in order for events to be held.
Also during that community meeting, McDougall was asked to talk about mask recommendations.
“I’m a fan of face coverings/masks because in a lot of cases that are reported to us, many times those people had been really good using masks before they were sick and because of that, we had little to none community spread,” McDougall said. “We know that when people wear face coverings, we have a lot less spread.”
She said any type of face covering is appreciated, “anything is better than nothing. You are really protecting others from you and it is a sign of respect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.