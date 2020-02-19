YORK – The annual public hearing regarding the city’s one- and six-year street improvement program will be held this Thursday.
The hearing is held each February in order for specific projects to be earmarked for the upcoming construction season.
And a “wish list” of projects for the future is also examined. The six-year street program doesn’t necessarily mean certain projects will happen in the next six years – it simply puts projects on the shelf for the future.
Some projects have been on the six-year program for many years. As an example, the few blocks that remain a dirt/gravel surface, inside city limits, are still on the long-term program. Paving these streets would require paving districts to be created – and financial assessments/participation from the adjacent property owners to which a majority would have to agree to. So far, that hasn’t happened and those street paving projects have remained on the long-term plan.
A focus on concrete repair work is expected for this year’s immediate plan – with an anticipated $600,000 to be spent on concrete street panel repairs. And a focus on asphalt improvements is expected for the future.
Public works director Aaron Dressel will be presenting the proposed program to the council during their regular meeting.
Also on Thursday’s agenda:
• The council will review the guidelines for the city’s downtown revitalization facade improvement program as the second phase is set to begin. This program allows for the allocation of funds toward building improvements to downtown properties.
• A sale of a small parcel of land will be considered. The proposed transaction is for the sale of two lots in Block 17 of the original town to the Knights of Columbus for $8,000.
• And an energy savings contract will be reviewed.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.
