Our hearts do so much for us.
They count on us to take good care of them. Our quality of life and length of life depend on a well-functioning heart. But we often take them for granted.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI).
You can lower your risk, especially if you team up with family, friends or co-workers. This kind of support may be the key to your success.
Follow these five tips to help lower your risk of heart disease:
Tip: Be physically active.
Ideas: Move more throughout your day. Aim for at least 150 minutes each week of physical activity. Build up to activity that gets your heart beating faster and leaves you a little breathless. If you’re busy, try breaking your daily activity into 10-minute chunks.
Stay motivated: Make walking dates. Join a pickup soccer or basketball game. Join a fitness class with your neighbor. Grab a loved one and dance in your kitchen.
Tip: Eat healthier.
Ideas: Consider an option like NHLBI’s Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) eating plan. It’s free and has shown to lower high blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels.
Stay motivated: Invite friends to cook up heart healthy recipes together. Start a lunch club at work and trade recipe ideas.
Tip: Quit tobacco or don’t start.
Ideas: Quitting can benefit your overall health, even if you’ve smoked for years. Set a quit date and let those close to you know. If you’ve tried quitting in the past, consider what helped and what made it harder.
Stay motivated: Ask your family and friends for support or join a support group. Find resources and connect with a trained counselor at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or www.smokefree.gov .
Tip: Get the sleep you need.
Ideas: Sleeping 7-8 hours each night helps improve heart health. Try going to bed and waking up at the same time each day. Getting a 30-minute daily dose of sunlight also may help you sleep.
Stay motivated: Avoid that late afternoon nap. Turn off all screens at a set time nightly. Relax by listening to music, reading, or taking a bath.
Tip: Manage stress
Ideas: To help lessen your stress, try relaxation and get more physical activity. Talk to a mental health provider or someone you trust. De-stressing also may help improve sleep.
Stay motivated: Join a friend or family member in a relaxing activity like walking, yoga, or meditation every day.
For more detail on this topic, go to nhlbi.nih.gov/ourhearts. Also, MyLifeCheck is a great tool for learning what you can do to improve your heart health. Go to www.MyLifeCheck.org
For a talk on this topic and more tools, contact Four Corners at 877-337-3573 or info@fourcorners.ne.gov Take small steps to a healthier heart.
