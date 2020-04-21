HENDERSON — Classes are quarantined, but there is still art to be created and shown off.
What’s an art teacher to do?
Like other art teachers, Christa Janzen of Heartland Community Schools has had to improvise, coming up with creative ways to share, well, creativity.
“I am so used to in-person, real time demonstrations with the occasional video to show students. When we are at school, my emphasis is always on hands-on creating,” Janzen said. “Teaching from home has forced me to learn a lot more technology than I have ever cared to.”
Students aren’t the only ones learning in Janzen’s classes. “On the first day after students were sent home, the Heartland administration had all of the teachers learn how to use Zoom -- sitting 6 feet apart, of course,” she said. “It was so helpful to learn the program together and be able to ask questions before we were on our own at home.”
There was some online media Janzen already had some working knowledge of, including managing her already-established website – it was just a matter of honing those skills to fit her students’ needs.
“Although I’ve made videos before, I had to start a YouTube account and learn how to use the website because it’s the program that links best with my website,” she said. “I have also been recording a lot of drawing videos on YouTube for my elementary students. Since I don’t hold Zoom meetings for grades K-6, this is one way they can still see me and feel connected to Art class.”
Junior high and high school art students are a bit more challenging to keep engaged, Janzen said. “I have been holding weekly meetings on Zoom, like a lot of Heartland teachers have been doing.” Utilizing Zoom, she said, serves several purposes. “It’s mostly just a check-in to see how students are doing, ask to see any artwork they have been working on, and either play a game with vocabulary or discuss an artist or artwork together.”
Still, there are disadvantages to online art class that Janzen is battling with. “I am limited to what supplies students have in their homes,” she said. Janzen was able to get a few in-progress projects to her junior high and high school students’ homes. “In the week or so after it was announced that school would be closed for the rest of the year, I was able to get into my classroom and send a lot of those projects home.”
Aside from those projects, Janzen has had to consider what mediums her students have easy access to, and adjust her curriculum accordingly. “For K-6th grade, I have been able to spend more time teaching about artists than I usually do,” she said. “I’m not able to do as much teaching about various art materials and styles. Most of the videos I post only take a pencil and paper and some sort of coloring media: colored pencils, markers or crayons.”
Perhaps the flagship feature of Janzen’s art classes is Heartland Community School’s online art show. “I had plans and was gearing up to put up a K-12 Spring Art Show at Heartland at the end of March and was really disappointed when I knew it wasn’t going to happen” Janzen said. “A few weeks ago, my niece Madelyn, who is a 5th-grader at Heartland, asked why we had to give up on an art show entirely -- couldn’t we do one online?”
Janzen started gathering digital images from student emails. “The [junior high and high school] students who have finished their projects have sent me pictures and they look great for being done on their own without in-person instruction,” Janzen said. There has been plenty of quarantine art for Janzen to “display” on her website from all grades. The art is also posted on Heartland’s Facebook page. “I have heard good feedback and I’m already collecting more pictures for the second round,” Janzen said. “I hope to do 3 total rounds of artwork images posted before the last day of school.”
The student response has been positive, despite the struggles that come from teaching art remotely. “Engaging students has been one of the biggest struggles, especially with the junior high and high school students,” she said, adding, “I have also gotten a lot of emails with questions about projects, students still wanting guidance, as well as emails with pictures of projects that students have been doing on their own and are proud of. Those are my favorite emails to receive.”
*****
The Heartland Community Schools online art show can be accessed on the school website: https://www.heartlandschools.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.