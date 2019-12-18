HENDERSON — Heartland Elementary School second-graders were guided around Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park to learn about Christmas for Henderson’s early settlers.
Heartland Elementary second graders have been going on a holiday tour of the park for the past several years, said Heritage Park’s Suzanne Ratzlaff. “Coming out to the park and being in the atmosphere helps those kids go back in time,” Ratzlaff said.
Part of that atmosphere – literally – is being out in the cold and having snow without luxuries like snow blowers and four-wheel drive. The kids saw an old-fashioned sleigh, and learned sleighs aren’t just for Santa. Seeing a manger helped visualize what the barn staple is, and its meaning. “Jesus layed in a manger,” Ratzlaff said. “Here is what it is, we told them.”
The interactive tour let the students learn about the way winter routines were, from shaving without an electric razor to the purpose of a chamber pot.
A special open-to-the-public event is on the docket at the park, too: Henderson’s Living Hope Church (formerly called Mennonite Brethren Church) is having their annual Christmas at the barn. The Christmas Eve service is at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The tickets are free but the seating is limited.
Henderson Heritage & Tourism was formed in 1994 with the purpose of sharing and documenting Henderson’s Mennonite heritage. In the spring of 1998 the committee purchased an 8 1/2 acre site that was homesteaded by Jacob and Anna Friesen, some of Henderson’s original settlers, on the north edge of Henderson. Today this is the site of the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park. Henderson Mennonite Heritage Museum and Park is located at 720 Road B, just 1 1/2 mile south of Henderson’s I-80 exit #342.
