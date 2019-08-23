YORK – A man arrested at the Henderson interchange was arraigned this week on six felony charges related to controlled substances and the allegation that he is a habitual criminal.
Eric Mortensen, 30, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
According to court documents filed by investigating troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, there were reports of a reckless driver on Interstate 80. They received information that the driver had exited at the Henderson interchange and the trooper said he made contact with the driver, Mortensen, at a store located there.
The trooper said Mortensen provided suspicious information and he had an active past history of renting vehicles. It was also noted that Mortensen’s criminal history included false reporting, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substances and flight to avoid arrest.
The trooper requested permission to search the vehicle, which was denied. A drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics and a search was ordered.
At that point, the trooper alleges Mortensen became extremely irate to the point it was determined he had to be taken into custody. The troopers allege he resisted arrest and after he was placed inside the cruiser, he allegedly began to hit his head against the cage. At some point, troopers said he claimed he couldn’t breathe, so an ambulance was called and Mortensen was taken to the Henderson Hospital where he was examined and cleared.
During a search of the vehicle, troopers allege they found a large trash bag in the trunk containing marijuana and a bag of high grade marijuana in the front of the vehicle – all totaling 6.9 pounds. They say further they also found $18,416 in cash, 32 grams of hash oil, 72 grams of THC wax and 310 grams of edible marijuana products.
Mortensen has been formally charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, Class 2A felony, two counts; possession of a controlled substance, Class 4 felony, two counts; and having no drug tax stamp, Class 4 felony, two counts. And the prosecution is seeking an enhancement of having him declared a habitual criminal.
A jury trial has been scheduled for later this year.