HENDERSON -- Images and ideas of how a “dream” Henderson Community Center have been floating around town: what amenities should it have?
How should the exterior look? Should the city go with a modern look? Something more classic? What about furniture?
Representatives from Miller & Associates, the firm contracted with the city of Henderson, presented a more nuts-and-bolts approach at a recent meeting. Miller & Associates joined the Henderson Community Center efforts in April 2019 as consultants, and since then rounds of meetings and public workshops have tried to hone in on what Henderson’s ideal community center should entail.
While elements like how the building will look are fun to consider, infrastructure issues like street access, floodplain status and city water locality have been considered at length. Hendersonites have offered input on a site for the new city amenity, with several possibilities still on the table. Site “E” (see map), which is just north of the town’s golf course, was the primary site addressed during Tuesday’s presentation. In an online community survey, it was the most preferred location (36%). “This really sits at the heart of Henderson’s residential development,” said Craig Bennett of Miller & Associates.
Henderson community members also had the opportunity to vote on an exterior. As presented by Miller & Associates Tuesday, the price tag of their take on the perfect Henderson Community Center, entailing about 40,000 square feet, would cost $9 million -- $11.4 million. However, Henderson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Aubrey Saltus said that ticket price isn’t set in stone. “In looking at other community centers and their size, we can get what we want for a lower price,” she said. “I think if we can get rid of some things we can get things down.”
A rendering of what the community center could possibly look like, plus a floor plan for consideration, were two of the more cosmetic topics discussed. Again, the rendering and floor plan presented were not a final decision. “There are a lot of things that can change the outside of a large building like that,” Bennett said.
The next step for the Henderson Community Center project is discussion among its steering committee.
