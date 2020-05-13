HENDERSON — Public input meetings and an online survey have revealed Henderson community members’ wish list for its long-anticipated community center.
Since contracting with Miller and Associates Consulting Engineers in April 2019, multiple brainstorming sessions, including two public input meetings, have been conducted to put out feelers searching the public opinion climate for community center wants and needs.
Miller and Associates 2020 Henderson Community Feasibility Study offers an analysis of Henderson demographics and other community information. The study also reveals results of an online survey, quantifying opinions and community needs.
According to the survey, the most popular amenities for the potential community center were: lobby area, teen activity center, children’s area, commercial kitchen, warming kitchen, fitness center, indoor/outdoor restrooms, locker room, and technology elements (video conferencing, sound system). At the top of the priority list with “strongly agree” responses were indoor/outdoor restrooms and a fitness center.
Another priority for a new community is hosting gatherings, including birthday parties, funeral dinners and meetings. Over half (52%) of respondents indicated a capacity of up to 300 people was, in their opinion, a good fit for the community. Some respondents (28%) set the bar higher, answering a 500-person capacity was necessary. One percent said they felt even 500 wasn’t enough. A more conservative capacity of up to 150 people garnered 15% of responses. Three percent said they don’t feel a new community center for Henderson is necessary at all.
The most popular location for a community center was on the south edge of town, adjacent to the golf course. In an earlier York News Times article, Miller and Associates Land Planning and Development specialist Craig Bennett said this option – which garnered 36% respondent support – could be a prime location for a community center. “This really sits at the heart of Henderson’s residential development,” Bennett said. Other site considerations offered were (in order of popularity): north edge of town on 17th street, in the park near the baseball fields and in the park near the swimming pool. Other ideas thrown into consideration by survey participants included the area across from Cornerstone Bank on the west side of main street, Canal Street, east of the football field, in the current golf course and driving range area, the vacant lot on Main Street’s south end (near fire station) and the south side of Lakeview Park.
In a recent presentation, Miller and Associates used the location adjacent to the golf course as an example. As designed by the firm, Henderson’s “perfect” community center would tally a cost of $9 million -- $11.4 million, consisting about 40,000 square feet. Henderson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Aubrey Saltus told the York News Times in a previous story the sticker price isn’t necessarily what the facility will cost. “In looking at other community centers and their size, we can get what we want for a lower price,” she said. “I think if we can get rid of some things we can get things down.”
Respondents seemed to agree on the top two funding sources, with grants and local fundraising tying for the top two options. Also mentioned were private donations, local foundations and municipal bonding.
