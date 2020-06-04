HENDERSON — The coronavirus pandemic will likely change farmers’ markets all over the state, and Henderson’s is no exception.
Fresh, local food was still on hand, from pie to farm eggs. However, this year, masks, pre-wrapped food, tables covered in plastic, social distancing and hand sanitizer are components intended to keep both shoppers and vendors safe. Besides the typical farmer’s market fare, many hungry customers played it safe, taking their pulled-pork meal home to eat, instead of eating at the park. Sellers of ready-to-eat meals still followed pre-coronavirus stringent health measures, with the addition of a mask. “All of that has pretty much stayed the same,” said Aubrey Saltus, executive director of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber organizes the popular Henderson event.
Stacy Dick of Henderson was at the farmer’s market serving up pulled pork for a fundraiser. She said following the requirements of the market were easy to adopt. “It’s really not that hard,” she said. “It’s common sense stuff. We can make it work.”
Shoppers have been advised to see, not touch, in order to avoid contaminating products. “We’re encouraging people to shop with their eyes,” Saltus said. Self-service is unavailable for prepared food.
Eva Turbiville was stationed in the park with her daughter selling fresh farm eggs. “I feel like in a small community we do a better job listening to regulations,” she said.
Organizers have reached out to other farmer’s markets in the state, as well as Nebraska Department of Agriculture guidelines. While COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness, by nature farmer’s markets lend themselves to increased safety measures. The virus more often than not causes illness through respiratory transmission. Close quarters – like those at a typical farmers’ market – have been remedied at the Henderson Farmers Market by spreading tables apart and frequently sanitizing high-touch surfaces.
Vendor Carrie Bergen, who also sells at a farmer’s market in Lincoln, said following the market’s instructions were simple to adopt. “It’s a matter of keeping your distance and being safe – so that’s what they tell us to do.”
