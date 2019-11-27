HENDERSON — The annual Heritage Christmas Tour of Homes has taken a new twist this year!
You won’t want to miss this unique tour featuring area granaries, workshops and an aircraft hangar on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 4 - 7 p.m.
Tour stops are: Boardman Aircraft Hangar owned by Rick & Mary Boardman — it’s filled with a variety of aircrafts, vehicles and a bunkhouse; Buller Granary owned by Brent & Becky Buller — learn about its history and enjoy seeing a granary outfitted with all the amenities of home; The Granary at TinShedFlats owned by Lynn & Daphne Hall — this is a must-see granary that has been refurbished both upstairs and down transforming it into a perfect gathering space; The Shed owned by John Huebert — this is a true “Man’s Cave” featuring collections, memorabilia and photos; Salt Lick Station owned by Cal Ratzlaff — a working shop for the farmer who moves to town.
Tickets may be purchased the day of the event at the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park located 1 1/2 miles south of the I-80 Henderson exit #342. For more information contact Suzanne at 402-694-8669.
