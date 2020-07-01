YORK – Joseph RC Mills, 30, of Henderson, is accused of making terroristic threats and has been formally accused of committing a Class 3A felony.
According to the affidavit filed with the court by Henderson Police Chief John Prusia, he was dispatched to an address along 16th Street in Henderson upon the complaint that Mills was threatening his neighbors.
Chief Prusia says in the affidavit that Mills allegedly went to a neighbor’s house, asking to use a cell phone.
“When the neighbor denied him, due to Mills’ drunken and disorderly state, Mills then became belligerent,” Chief Prusia wrote in his report. “Mills threatened to burn their house down in hopes that they die and threatened to (do certain things) to their remains, and he exposed himself . . .”
Further details about the alleged incident cannot be published due to the graphic nature.
“I believe evidence will show that during the events, Mr. Mills did intentionally and maliciously try to intimidate and terrorize the neighbors by describing how he would burn their house down in the hopes that they would die causing them to be in fear for their lives. I will add that there were children home during this event,” Chief Prusia said further.
Mills waived his preliminary hearing in county court and the case has been bound over to the District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
If convicted, Mills could be facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision, as well as a $10,000 fine.
