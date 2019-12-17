YORK – Henderson Mayor Mike Yoder has filed his intention to seek reelection in the 2020 election year.
Filings for the Henderson mayoral race and that of the Henderson City Council must take place this winter as these races will go to the Primary ballot in May if there are enough candidates.
The same holds true for the race for York mayor. So far, in that race, there are two candidates: Barry Redfern, current mayor, and Ron Mogul, president of the city council.
There will be four spots up for election on the York City Council this year. Those are for seats currently held by Mat Wagner, Ron Mogul, Ron Saathoff and Clarence Hoffman. Candidate filings for these races also must be done before the Primary.
The same holds true for the Heartland School Board, the York School Board and the McCool School Board.
Previously, the McCool School Board election was not a Primary race – legislation last year changed that. So those wanting to file to run for seats on the McCool School Board have to file before Feb. 18 (for incumbents) and March 2 (for non-incumbents). Steve Gerken has filed to run for a seat on the McCool School Board.
Gary Braun has filed his candidacy for the Heartland School Board.
Races for village boards automatically move to the General Election in the fall – those candidate filings don’t have to take place until next summer. However, filing is open, if a candidate wants to file earlier – including right now -- they certainly can do so.
Danny Foster has filed his candidacy for the Gresham Village Board.
Regarding the county board (which is partisan and will be on the Primary ballot regardless of candidate numbers), the seats of Commissioners Kurt Bulgrin and Jack Sikes will be up for election in the coming year.
Candidacies can be filed at the York County Clerk office, which is located on the main floor of the courthouse.
