HENDERSON—Years of wear and tear – including some critter contributions – have taken their toll on Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park’s Immigrant House.
“We had raccoons that would get on the roof and start digging. If we kept putting the wood shingles on the raccoons would just come back,” said Suzanne Ratzlaff, Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park board member. “We’ve been mending that roof for 5-6 years.”
Last fall, the roof was replaced, only to reveal more issues with the building. “As we were doing this roof and covering all of the antiques, that’s when we found the issue with mold,” Ratzlaff said. She added that while the replica was well built, keeping authenticity in mind, structures like the Immigrant House weren’t built for longevity. In the 1870s, scores of Mennonites fled Russia for the United States. Near Henderson, the Burlington River Railroad had the original Immigrant House ready for new settlers -- a group that fled Russia in 1874, numbering 35 families who chose Henderson as their new home. These were the first Mennonite settlers in the area.
“It was just temporary housing, so they weren’t built to last,” Ratzlaff said. This time around, it was decided to keep a focus on longevity. “We figured if we put the same siding on we’d be doing this in another 20 years,” she said. The new siding has a 50-year guarantee.
Longevity and maintaining a sense of the original Immigrant House cost money, to the tune of about $40,000. “This is why we want to do this: so they don’t have to do it again,” Ratzlaff said. All of the supplies must be paid for by the park, which keeps a reserve of emergency funds, which won’t cover everything; however, volunteers like Tim Armstrong, Norm Yoder, Byron Friesen, Arlen Hiebner, Randy Ratzlaff and John Hubert have offered their time and labor to keep costs down. “It’s a good community service and helps preserve the history of the community,” Yoder said.
The dedicated volunteers have been working on replacing siding, windows, flooring, and removing rotted wood. “It’s a monumental amount of work,” said Margaret Hiebner, Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park board member. “We’ve had some good support over the years.”
The mold was mitigated and tested before and after by professionals. The entire project, Yoder said, is well underway. “Other than the paint, by the first of July we should have it pretty much done.”
Ratzlaff said community members like the Immigrant House volunteers are essential to Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park. “It’s so wonderful to have people in the community step up and help. They share their knowledge and expertise, and that’s what makes the museum work.”
