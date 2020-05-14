YORK – Henderson voters narrowed down the field of candidates that will be on their General Election ballot in the fall, for that mayoral race.
Going into the Primary Election, the candidates were current mayor Mike Yoder, Mark Pollet, Don Regier and Wesley Peters.
After the ballots were counted Tuesday night – only two candidates remain. They are Don Regier and Wes Peters.
That means Yoder’s role as mayor will end at the conclusion of 2020 and a new mayor will be selected in November.
The following votes were cast in the Primary Election:
• Don Regier, 267
• Wes Peters, 92
• Mike Yoder, 34
• Mark Pollet, 31
There were no write-in votes for this race.
The number of ballots cast, specifically pertaining to the Henderson mayor race, has not yet been provided by the county clerk’s office.
However, the number of votes cast indicates that registered Henderson residents still had a moderate percentage of election day voting, compared to early/mail-in. There were 134 votes cast on election day and 290 votes cast early/by mail.
It should be noted that the number of ballots cast and the number of votes cast are completely separate figures because each voter was asked to vote for up to two candidates, per ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.