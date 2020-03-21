YORK — People across the country are falling on hard times facing unforeseen obstacles as a result of COVID-19 fallout, making services like those provided by Blue Valley Community Action even more critical to communities.
Some of BVCA’s services have been temporarily scaled back – the thrift store is closed through March 31 at this point, said Elizabeth King, BVCA coordinator of York County. While the thrift store is closed, BVCA is still available to help those in need. “We want everyone to know that we are here to serve,” King said. “There are a great number of our friends and families here in York County who are in need.”
With the coronavirus-related lifestyle adjustments and limitations hitting people of all demographics, King said BVCA is expanding their assistance. “We are waiving paperwork and guidelines so that we can benefit people we normally can’t help,” King said. This also includes helping those in need outside of York County.
The BVCA Food Pantry is still operating, but is open by appointment only. Emergency financial services are also available. King said those seeking services from BVCA are advised to call ahead to make an appointment, because like many other businesses and organizations, they are trying to limit traffic in and out of the building. This includes volunteers and employees. “We’re running on a skeleton crew,” King said.
Next Thursday a produce drop from Food Bank of Lincoln is tentatively scheduled. King asks that people attending remain in their vehicles until contacted.
Monetary donations are always welcome, King said, but at this time physical donations aren’t being sought out in order to limit the possibility of spreading the coronavirus.
In tough times, King said BVCA is, and always has been, available to help its communities. “I encourage everyone to remember that this too shall pass, and we are going to get through this together.”
To make an appointment or inquire about services and donations, Blue Valley Community Action of York can be reached at 402-362-3516 and found on Facebook as Blue Valley Community Action-York, NE.
