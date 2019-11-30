HENDERSON - A focus on the improvement of Quality has landed Henderson Health Care Services an award as one of the top Critical Access Hospitals in Nebraska.
As part of the 2019 Nebraska Critical Access Hospitals and Rural Health Clinics Conference on Quality, The Chartis Center for Rural Health joined the Nebraska Office of Rural Health in recognizing outstanding performance in Quality among the state’s Critical Access Hospitals. Now in its second year, the Nebraska Office of Rural Health’s ‘Rural Provider Excellence in Quality Award’ is the nation’s first state-level rural hospital performance recognition program based on iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX® framework.
The Rural Provider Excellence in Quality Award utilizes the INDEX framework to analyze Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project (MBQIP) measures for Nebraska’s 64 Critical Access Hospitals. The analysis percentile-ranks performance for each facility across 25 equally weighted, core MBQIP metrics. Hospitals ranking in the top 10 are recognized with the Provider Excellence in Quality Award.
Celebrating its tenth year in 2020, the INDEX is rural healthcare’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural provider performance and is the foundation for several national rural recognition programs, advocacy efforts and legislative initiatives.
“Across the state of Nebraska, our Critical Access Hospitals continue to deliver exceptional levels of quality to their communities. We’re delighted to be able to recognize the efforts of the top 10 hospitals, and shine a spotlight on the experiences and best practices these hospitals utilize to have such a positive impact on the care process,” said Nancy Jo Hansen, Flex and SHIP Program Manager, Nebraska Department of Health.
Henderson Health Care Services Professional Services Officer, Shelly Amack said, “We are excited to be recognized as one of the top 10 Critical Access Hospitals in Nebraska with the Provider Excellence in Quality Award. Henderson Health Care Services strives to reduce health care disparities and improve the health outcomes of our patients by providing high quality, innovative care. Investing in the well-being of our patients will help increase their longevity as well as improve their quality of life.”
Other Critical Access Hospitals who received the award include: Avera Creighton Hospital, Butler County Health Care Center, Callaway District Hospital, Howard County Medical Center, Jefferson Community Health Center, Memorial Hospital (Aurora), Pawnee County Memorial Hospital, Perkins County Health Services and St. Francis Memorial Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.