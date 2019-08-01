High Plains School

STROMSBURG—Brian Tonniges, Superintendent of High Plains Community Schools, said that in 2019-2020 the district is changing it class location structure.

Preschool-seventh grade will be housed together at the Clarks site, a change from before the 2019-2020 school year. “It’s a more traditional form,” Tonniges said. “It allows our teachers to do more collaborating.”

Tonniges said that this structure can benefit the personal and academic development of students. “It’s still letting them get through that transitional time,” he said.

Seventh-twelfth are housed together on the Polk campus. High Plains Community Schools also has a location in Clarks. About 260 students total are enrolled for High Plains Community School’s 2019-2020 school year.

The back-to-school celebration is slated for August 16 on the Clarks campus.

High Plains Community School 2019-2020 New Staff

Kim Beran – PK-6 Principal

Kimmie Alspaugh – 9-12 Social Studies

Jon Bos – 7-12 Physical Education/Weights

Brittany Dose – 4-6 teacher

Anna Combs – 9-12 Spanish

Abby Kuhn – 7-12 Alternative Ed/FCS

Roxy Davila – Bi-Lingual Para-professional

Carrie Swanson – Softball

Shelly Urkoski – Asst. Girls’ Basketball

Maria Hines – FCCLA

Donna Graham – Kitchen

