STROMSBURG—Brian Tonniges, Superintendent of High Plains Community Schools, said that in 2019-2020 the district is changing it class location structure.
Preschool-seventh grade will be housed together at the Clarks site, a change from before the 2019-2020 school year. “It’s a more traditional form,” Tonniges said. “It allows our teachers to do more collaborating.”
Tonniges said that this structure can benefit the personal and academic development of students. “It’s still letting them get through that transitional time,” he said.
Seventh-twelfth are housed together on the Polk campus. High Plains Community Schools also has a location in Clarks. About 260 students total are enrolled for High Plains Community School’s 2019-2020 school year.
The back-to-school celebration is slated for August 16 on the Clarks campus.
High Plains Community School 2019-2020 New Staff
Kim Beran – PK-6 Principal
Kimmie Alspaugh – 9-12 Social Studies
Jon Bos – 7-12 Physical Education/Weights
Brittany Dose – 4-6 teacher
Anna Combs – 9-12 Spanish
Abby Kuhn – 7-12 Alternative Ed/FCS
Roxy Davila – Bi-Lingual Para-professional
Carrie Swanson – Softball
Shelly Urkoski – Asst. Girls’ Basketball
Maria Hines – FCCLA
Donna Graham – Kitchen