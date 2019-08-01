August 2019
• 8 – Elementary/Middle School Open House
• 8-12 – Teacher Work Days
• 13 – First Day of School, 1:30 p.m. Dismissal
• 16 – Back-to-School Celebration
• 21 – Picture Day, Polk
• 22 – Picture Day, Clarks
September 2019
• 2 – No School, Labor Day
• 11 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Parent-Teacher Conferences
• 25 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Staff Development
October 2019
• 11 – End of First Quarter
• 23 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Staff Development
• 25 – No School
November 2019
• 6 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Staff Development
• 11 – Veteran’s Day Ceremony
• 27-29 – No School, Thanksgiving Vacation
December 2019
• 11 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Staff Development
• 19 & 20 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Semester Testing
• 20-31 – Christmas Break
January 2020
• 1-3 – Christmas Break (Continued)
• 6 – Second Semester Begins
• 20 – No School; Staff Development Day, York MLK Conference
February 2020
• 5 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Staff Development
• 6 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Parent-Teacher Conferences 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
March 2020
• 6 – End of Third Quarter
• 12-13 – Spring Break
• 25 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Staff Development
April 2020
• 10-13 – Easter Break
• 22 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Staff Development
May 2020
• 9 – Graduation
• 12 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Semester Testing
• 13 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal
• 14 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Semester Testing
• 15 – Noon Dismissal, Last Day of School
School Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:10 a.m.-3:40 p.m.