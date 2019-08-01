August 2019

• 8 – Elementary/Middle School Open House

• 8-12 – Teacher Work Days

• 13 – First Day of School, 1:30 p.m. Dismissal

• 16 – Back-to-School Celebration

• 21 – Picture Day, Polk

• 22 – Picture Day, Clarks

September 2019

• 2 – No School, Labor Day

• 11 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Parent-Teacher Conferences

• 25 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Staff Development

October 2019

• 11 – End of First Quarter

• 23 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Staff Development

• 25 – No School

November 2019

• 6 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Staff Development

• 11 – Veteran’s Day Ceremony

• 27-29 – No School, Thanksgiving Vacation

December 2019

• 11 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Staff Development

• 19 & 20 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Semester Testing

• 20-31 – Christmas Break

January 2020

• 1-3 – Christmas Break (Continued)

• 6 – Second Semester Begins

• 20 – No School; Staff Development Day, York MLK Conference

February 2020

• 5 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Staff Development

• 6 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Parent-Teacher Conferences 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

March 2020

• 6 – End of Third Quarter

• 12-13 – Spring Break

• 25 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Staff Development

April 2020

• 10-13 – Easter Break

• 22 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Staff Development

May 2020

• 9 – Graduation

• 12 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Semester Testing

• 13 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal

• 14 – 1:30 p.m. Dismissal, Semester Testing

• 15 – Noon Dismissal, Last Day of School

School Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:10 a.m.-3:40 p.m.

