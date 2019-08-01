Kindergarten (Mrs Blase): (1) 5”x7” crayon box; headphones (no earbuds); (2) 24-pack boxes Crayola crayons; 2 glue sticks; Fiskar scissors; 4 blue dry-erase markers; 3 large boxes of Kleenex; 1 box quart zip-lock bags; 1 box gallon zip-lock bags; book bag. Don’t bring: Markers
First Grade (Mrs. Riekan): 24-count box crayons; crayon box; Fiskar scissors; (10) #2 pencils (no mechanical); 8-10 glue sticks; dry-erase board eraser; 4 dry-erase markers; 3 large boxes of Kleenex; book bag; headphones (no earbuds); pencil cap erasers; 1 box quart zip-lock bags. Please don’t label items -- they will be shared.
Second Grade (Mrs. Lindburg): Crayola colored marker, classic pack of 10; 4 yellow, pink, blue and green highlighters; (12) #2 pencils (no mechanical); 3 large boxes Kleenex; pencil cap erasers; headphones (no earbuds); book bag. Please don’t label items -- they will be shared.
Third Grade (Mrs. Hedrick): 1 box crayons; book bag; earbuds for iPad; 24-count box crayons; (10) #2 pencils (no mechanical); 8-10 glue sticks; scissors – Fiskar is best; 4 dry-erase markers (different colors); wide rule spiral notebook; box quart zip-lock bags; box gallon zip-lock bags; 1 box colored pencils; pencil erasers; 3 large boxes Kleenex; eraser or sock for dry erase board. Please don’t label items -- they will be shared.
Fourth-Sixth Grades: Book bag; 8-10 pencils; 2 glue sticks; 3 dry-erase markers; set of 24 colored pencils; earbuds (need to fit in pencil pouch); set of highlighters – three different colors; zippered pencil pouch for inside binder; 4 college-ruled composition notebooks (no spirals); (2) 1” binders with pockets inside front and back covers; daily planner of student’s choice (for keeping track of assignments).
Seventh and Eighth Grades: College-ruled composition notebook (not spiral); college ruled paper (loose leaf or notebook); red pens; 12 pencils; earbuds; 2 packs lined index cards; 3 dry-erase markers; 1 set highlighters – yellow, blue, green and pink; compass; protractor; book bag; yellow, green, blue, purple and red 2-pocket, three-prong folders (colors specific to subjects to help with organization).
Kindergarten-Fifth Grades P.E: The gym floor at Clarks is being re-done this summer. No boots will be allowed during fitness class. Students will need to have a pair of athletic shoes at school for P.E. Shoes will stay at school.
Sixth-Eighth Grades P.E./Health: Athletic shoes to keep at school; gym shorts or sweatpants; t-shirt or sweatshirt; brush or comb; towel; deodorant.