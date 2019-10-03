Members of the High Plains Community Homecoming Court for 2019 were:
Kenna Morris, daughter of Jason and Misti Morris; Keaton Van Housen, son of Paul and Tammy Van Housen; Kolby Beck, son of Dave and Sheila Beck; Justice Majerus, daughter of Mike Majerus and Lorrica Patterson; Brendan Wruble, son of Jerry and Sherry Wruble; Lindsi Hughes, daughter of Larry and Judi Hughes.
