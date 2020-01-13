YORK COUNTY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol brought a multi-county pursuit to a safe conclusion with an arrest Saturday afternoon at the Bradshaw exit on Interstate 80.
At approximately 2:10 p.m., the state patrol was notified of an incident that occurred at a convenience store at exit 420 on Interstate 80. Based on the vehicle description from the reporting party, a trooper located a Honda Crossover driving westbound on I-80 near mile marker 388.
The trooper observed that the vehicle did not have license plates, according to Cody Thomas from the NSP public relations office. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and refused to stop. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
As the vehicle fled westbound on I-80, it reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, officials say. Deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit as well.
Another trooper successfully deployed spike strips at mile marker 348, Bradshaw exit, to bring the vehicle to a stop. The entire pursuit lasted approximately 20 minutes.
The driver, Zachary Cortimilia, 24, of Alburnett, Iowa, was then taken into custody for willful reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
He was taken to the Seward County Jail.
