YORK – Jay A. Watson, 43, of Owingsville, Ken. and Commerce City, Colo., has been sentenced to two years in prison after taking law enforcement on a high speed pursuit down Interstate 80 from Buffalo County to York County.
He was sentenced this week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.
Watson earlier pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony; theft by receiving stolen property, $1,500-$4,999, a Class 4 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, Class 4 felony.
According to court documents, Watson was driving a motorcycle that was stolen from Colorado in Buffalo County when the pursuit began. Troopers says Watson’s speeds went over 100 mph until he turned at the York exit and proceeded to go south on Highway 81.
In the court documents, troopers say Watson veered into the northbound lanes and he eventually went through a ditch, through a fence and into a field. Court documents indicate he was injured and taken to Bryan Hospital in Lincoln. Troopers found methamphetamine in his property.
The case began in October, 2016, and court hearings were scheduled in the matter, but Watson failed to return to York County and/or appear for those court dates. He absconded and a few months ago was back in York County custody.
This week, Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis told the court that Watson has a criminal history dating back into the 1990s, in multiple states.
“We all know his violations were serious and he placed in danger a number of people, including law enforcement,” said Watson’s attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel. “He regrets that day and wants to get his life in order. He has severe medical issues from what occurred at the end of that chase. He does have employment. Our position is that he should be allowed to make further progress toward getting his life in order,” through probation.
“When I decided to run from police, it was the worst decision of my life,” Watson said. “I can’t function like normal (due to his medical issues stemming from his injuries in the chase-ending crash). I lost my career and my family and I pay for it every day. Prison ain’t nothing compared to what I deal with every day. What I did was wrong and I’m sorry.”
Judge Stecker said Watson’s prior offenses/criminal history includes theft, reckless conduct, possession of a controlled substance, battery, criminal mischief, numerous failures to appear, burglary, assault and flight to avoid arrest.
“You are a high risk to reoffend,” Judge Stecker said to Watson. “You have all those past offenses, then you were fleeing to avoid arrest at very high speeds in a stolen vehicle. You need treatment but haven’t taken any steps toward that. What’s troubling is that the offense date was in 2016 and here we sit three years later and you haven’t taken any steps. You are not fit for probation, incarceration is necessary to protect the public.”
For operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, Watson was sentenced to a term of one year in prison.
For theft by receiving stolen property, he was sentenced to a term of one year in prison, to be served consecutively with the first sentence.
And for possession of a controlled substance, he was sentenced to one year in prison to be served concurrently with the other two sentences.
That means, all totaled, his prison sentence comes to two years in prison to be followed by 12 months of post-release supervision. He was given credit for 35 days already served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.