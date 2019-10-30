YORK — It’s been 12 years since the inception of the Dr. David Demuth Memorial Cornhusker State Highland Classic, and in those years has consistently brought together Highland cattle enthusiasts from across the nation.
This installment was no exception.
Laura McDowell-May of Seawind Meadows traveled with her family – and cattle – from Dennis, Massachusetts. She said the show is worth the trip. “This is a great show,” McDowell-May said as she groomed her cow for an upcoming round.
Kim Crook of Highland Acres, located in Crab Orchard, Neb. had her cattle give her a nice surprise. “It was a shock,” she said. “When she won her class I was just shocked.” Her heifer won Crook’s first champion award. “This is the first time I’ve had a judge tap me for a grand champion,” she said. “Actually having that handshake….” Crook trailed off, still in a state of disbelief.
Grand champion or no, Crook said she takes a realistic approach to showing Highland Acres’ cattle. “My number one thing I think about is just if the cow shows well. Don’t go in there with expectations.”
Well over 20 farms were represented at the Cornhusker State Highland Classic. The show is in memorial in honor of Dr. David Demuth, a passionate Highland Cattle enthusiast who passed away suddenly several years ago. His family carries on his love for Highland Cattle by organizing the American Highland Cattle Association-sanctioned point show – and raising Highland Cattle themselves.
Highlands are a Scottish breed of cattle. They have long horns and long coats that come in a variety of colors. They are a hearty breed, and, because of their wooly coats – perfect for where the breed originates.
