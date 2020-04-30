The American Legion Auxiliary Utica Unit #49 is sponsoring Hirschfeld, Rathjen, Stuhr and Avery.
Kate Hirschfeld is a junior at Centennial High School. She is the daughter of Aaron and Tricia Hirschfeld and is involved in basketball, volleyball and track, Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Show Choir, Musical Quiz Bowl and National Honor Society. Outside of school she is involved in youth group, blood bank, Centennial Elementary Youth basketball camp and Vacation Bible School. Kate enjoys mentoring a student at her school and loves being around her. Meeting new people and her friendships are important to her.
Kiley Rathjen is a junior at Centennial High School. She is the daughter of Mike and Teresa Rathjen and is involved in Volleyball, Basketball and Track, Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Choir and Show Choir. Outside of school she is involved in Youth Group, Sunday School Teacher and teaches swimming lessons. Kiley enjoys teaching young children, learning new things and making friends.
Jaycee Stuhr is a junior at Centennial High School. She is the daughter of Mitch and Wendy Stuhr and is involved in Volleyball, Basketball and Track, Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council, National Honor Society. Outside of school she is involved in Youth Group. Jaycee loves meeting new people and is passionate about the activities she is involved in.
Madison Avery is a junior at Centennial High School. She is the daughter of Mark and Amy Avery and is involved in Softball, Basketball, show Choir, Jazz Band, Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship Christian Athletes,, Quiz Bowl and National Honors Society. Outside of school she is involved in Methodist Youth Group, Kirby’s School of Dance, Youth representative for Methodist Church Board, Pool lifeguard and Utica Saddle Club. Madison enjoys meeting new people and being a leader for her peers in and out of school.
The American Legion Auxiliary Beaver Crossing Unit #178 is sponsoring Prochaska.
Lexus Prochaska is a junior at Centennial High School. She is the daughter of Todd and Vickie Prochaska and is involved in Volleyball, Track, Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship Christian Athletes, Student Council and Bronco Buddies. Outside of school she is involved in Kid Camps Counselor and Blood Bank. Lexus enjoys meeting new people and to experience new adventures.
Girls State is a nationwide program sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Each year more than 400 girls from throughout the state are able to learn about parliamentary procedure and organize themselves to two mock political parties. They campaign, hold rallies, debate and ultimately vote to elect city, county and state officials. Delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties of those elected to share their viewpoints as citizens.
The Department of Nebraska Girls State sessions were to be conducted at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from May 31-June 6, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 virus Girls State has been cancelled this year.
