HOOPER — Hoegemeyer Hybrids is excited to announce the recipients of its 2019 Hoegemeyer Cares Scholarship: Erica Baier, Kyle Poen and Nicholas Torkelson from Iowa State University; Jacob Borgelt from Northeast Community College; Trevor Stene from South Dakota State University; Noah Ondracek from Southeast Community College; Micah Swedberg from the University of Nebraska, Kearney; and Trisha Dybdal, Donovan Buss and Layne Miller from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.
Each student received a $500 scholarship for the 2019–20 academic year.
Together, Hoegemeyer Hybrids and its customers provide the monies needed for the Hoegemeyer Cares Scholarship Fund.
Donovan Buss is a senior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, majoring in agricultural business; emphasizing in livestock industries. He is the son of Bryan and Diane Buss of York, Neb. Donovan has a strong background in FFA SAE projects and is actively involved in his family’s cattle operation. Upon graduation, Donovan plans to pursue a career maximizing production and profitability for growers through precision technology and best practices.
“Each year we receive more than 200 excellent applications for this scholarship,” says Hoegemeyer general manager Jeremy Thompson. “The students studying agriculture right now are very bright and ambitious, and we should be proud as they start to enter the workforce in the coming years.”
The primary target for this scholarship is high school seniors and college-age students who are pursuing a degree in agriculture, either at a two-year or four-year institution. Hoegemeyer plans to award ten $500 scholarships for the 2020–2021 school year. Interested student can check our website, www.therightseed.com, for scholarship applications starting in February 2020.
