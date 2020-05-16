YORK – Officials from York County and the local municipalities continue to wait for the new directed health measures coming from the state at the end of the month.
Meanwhile, they are trying to make decisions regarding events, facilities, sports, pools, gatherings, etc.
“This week, we got the new rules about summer ball, and Cheree (Folts, parks and recreation director) has been reaching out to leagues, coaches, etc., to see what their plans are,” said York Mayor Barry Redfern. “There are a lot of rules and we are trying to figure out how this will work. We are looking at having a discussion about this with the council on May 21, as far as what to do with the ballfields and the pool and the convention center, etc.
“We have been talking with all the department heads, and they are talking to their peers across the state,” Redfern continued. “There is a lot of uncertainty and a lot of questions, going forward. Right now, we are doing our background work.”
“I feel hesitant to give a date for when we might open the offices in the courthouse,” said York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “Yes, officials and staff have been working this entire time, the offices have just been closed to public interaction. We just don’t know yet when we will open those up. But, as far as the courthouse goes, we were one of only six that essentially remained open (working) this entire time). We have already started taping marks on the floor – the open date is coming, we just aren’t sure when. But of course, as before, you can contact officials in the meantime by phone, email, etc., and talk with them about business you need to conduct.”
Obermier also noted that the election numbers – as far as people voting – were large and done mostly remotely because the turn-out at the physical polls was low.
Connie Brown, Henderson city clerk, reports that regarding the opening of the swimming pool there, “that will be revisited in June when we get the new health directives. As far as ball, we don’t know yet – it might just be glorified practices. And we are unsure, at this point, about going forward with our Community Days – but, we will have fireworks on July 11.”
Aubrey Saltus, Henderson’s chamber director, said the decision on Henderson’s Community Days will be made next week, adding, “We are in the waiting game, like everyone else.”
Stephanie Metzger, village clerk for Bradshaw, noted that the community celebration there has been cancelled for this year.
