YORK—The York Area Senior Center bustles with activity year-round, but Christmas is an extra-special time.
The members’ holiday dinner was particularly popular, with approximately 70 attending. Turkey, ham and all sorts of holiday trimmings were served, thanks to York County Aging Services. “They did a great job,” said York Area Senior Center director Sandra Lautenschlager. “It was lovely and everybody had a great time.”
Lautenschlager said that events like the holiday dinner and Holiday Festival fundraiser require materials many don’t often think of. “When we’re doing our fundraisers, things do take supplies.” Those supplies include household items like tin foil and dish soap. Because of the senior centers need, a Wish Tree has been set up in the main area on the east side, with a list of items the not-for-profit senior center needs. “The community is very generous keeping our doors open,” Lautenschlager said.
An on-going York Area Senior Center project – memorial bricks – takes a festive turn with the budding florists adorning their arrangements with faux poinsettias and holly. The bricks are made by senior center volunteers and then sold, with monies going towards York Area Senior Center operations and activities.
The senior center often has delicious foodstuffs circulating, but Christmastime brings an abundance of treats sweet and savory. Tuesday’s session of Works in Progress – along with the coffee crowd – was no exception. The Works in Progress women were busy with their handiwork, and took little time to munch, though. Sewing needles swiftly slipped through fabric, crochet hooks dipped into stitches and knitting needles clicked as participants created special projects – and did some chatting.
Like many businesses and organizations in York, the York Area Senior Center is adjusting its hours to accommodate the holidays. The senior center will close at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Christmas Eve); the potluck will still be held. The senior center will be closed Christmas Day. Regular hours will resume Thursday, Dec. 26.
New Year’s Eve the senior center will close at 1:30 p.m. and will not be open New Year’s Day. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 the York Area Senior Center will resume regular hours.
