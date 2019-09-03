YORK—“Every Czech is born, not with a silver spoon in his mouth, but with a violin under his pillow.” – Czech proverb
Learning how to play accordion was a long time coming for Dr. Patrick Hotovy, though he probably wasn’t born with a squeezebox under his pillow.
In his Bee, Neb. hometown, Hotovy grew up immersed in Czech culture, from dances to language to food. He said he remembers dancing at local Czech events. “I’ve always had a love for Czech music,” Hotovy said.
Hotovy took a few years’ worth of piano lessons as a youth, but didn’t go much farther than that. “Not playing an instrument is one of those things that you regret.”
So, with the help of local accordion guru and fellow Nebraska Czechs of York member Don Osentowski, Hotovy took up the button accordion.
Generally speaking, there are two main types of accordions: button and piano. If the right hand, (treble side), is made up of buttons, then the accordion is a button accordion – an earlier type of accordion. If the right side of the accordion is made up of piano-like keys, then it’s a piano accordion.
In its current form, the accordion was developed in the 1800s, according to the website “Squeezebox Stories.” “There is some dispute over where the first accordion was made and who invented it, but an instrument called ‘accordion’ was first patented by a man named Cyril Demian in 1829 in Austria,” the website states.
The accordion was an ideal instrument for immigrants like Hotovy’s Czech ancestors. It was truly an instrument for the mass migrations of the 1800: portable, loud, and fairly easy to learn.
“When the old-timers came though they brought accordions,” Osentowski said. “As the older people fade away it’s good to get the younger people doing it.”
Osentowski has taught over 50 people to play the accordion – some at the Nebraska Czechs of York October Czechfest, some via Southeast Community College. Osentowski’s classes at SCC are what started Hotovy on accordion. Osentowski said Hotovy has been a good student. “He really enjoys playing,” he said.
“I don’t use music very much,” Hotovy said. “I don’t think about notes when I play.” Playing by ear has worked well for Hotovy, as he has a repertoire of 25-30 songs. His favorite? “The Spring Waltz.”
“It kind of speaks to you.”
