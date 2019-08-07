YORK -- Chrystal Houston isn’t new to the area, but she is new to her position as public relations manager for the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District.
As of Aug. 1, she stepped into the position previously held by Scott Snell, who served in the role for 15 years.
Prior to this position, Houston served as the director of alumni and communication for York College for eight years. She is an active member of the York community and is involved with United Way of York, York Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and the Yorkshire Playhouse.
“I am excited to take on this new responsibility to serve my neighbors in the community I love,” said Houston. “Environmental stewardship is something I take seriously. I look forward to learning and growing through this role and continuing the important work of conservation and resource management provided by the leadership of the Upper Big Blue NRD.”
“Chrystal brings a lot of enthusiasm and communication expertise to the Upper Big Blue NRD that will benefit the people and communities we serve. We are pleased to have her on board,” said Dave Eigenberg, general manager.
Houston’s responsibilities will involve sharing the story of the work of the NRD through print and digital publications as well as public education events. To that end, she encourages everyone to follow the NRD on social media (search @UBBNRD) to keep up-to-date on local projects, events and services.