YORK – The Primary Election on May 12 will go on as planned, despite the COVID-19 situation.
That was affirmed Thursday afternoon during a press conference with Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen.
Governor Ricketts said, “We are prepared to go forward as planned, with the Primary Election. It is important to have elections. We are a democratic republic and we will make sure we will have our elections. It will go forward on May 12. It is important to reaffirm our institutions like elections.”
The governor pointed out that elections have always continued on during times of crisis, emergencies and wars.
“And this will be no different,” the governor said. “We are encouraging voters to ask for early voting ballots to be sent to them and mailed back. We will also have polling places as well. It is absolutely vital for our republic to have elections.”
Secretary Evnen reiterated, “The statewide primary election will be held. We will help our clerks ensure the polling places are open, staffed and that workers and voters are safe. And we will continue to have voting options.
“It is easy to vote early by mail if you have concerns about going to the polls,” Secretary Evnen said, adding that about 25 percent of all of Nebraska’s voters had already been requesting, receiving and voting by mail anyway, in past elections.
“For this election in particular, we encourage it,” Evnen said further. “In Nebraska, you do not need a reason to request an early mail-in ballot.”
For those who have already requested early voting mail-in ballots, county clerks will begin sending those out on April 6.
All voters will be receiving, in the mail, applications that they can fill out, asking to be sent a mail-in ballot. This will be a combined effort of the counties and the state.
“And the secretary of state’s office and NACO (the Nebraska Association of County Officials) are purchasing ballot drop boxes for outside all courthouses in the state” where the ballots can be placed (as well as being mailed in). Secretary Evnen said those drop box will be delivered, installed and secured within the next two weeks.
While registered voters will be receiving applications to request early mail-in ballots, they can also access request forms on the secretary of state’s website.
May 1 is the last day for voters to request a mail-in ballot to be mailed to them. Ballots must be received in the county election office by close of primary election polls on May 12.
Regarding physical polling places, Secretary Evnen said “we are taking steps to ensure our polling places are safe. We have purchased kits for every precinct in the state, which will include hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, etc., for all the election workers. And there will be protocol for separation (of people, voting and working). The 10-person limit doesn’t apply to polling sites – but there will be protocol for separation and spacing.”
And if certain federal funding comes through, each voter will receive their own pen at the polling place – there will be no sharing.
“We will be working with counties to make sure there are adequate voting locations. And when it comes to recruiting poll place workers, we want to stress that one way to serve your community is as a poll worker.”
He added that election workers will be trained online.
“We are encouraging voting early by mail – again, the requests can be made now,” Secretary Evnen continued. “There will be discussions in the near future regarding early in-person voting in courthouses. We will look at that, we have to make some decisions and we will announce those at a later date. But again, we are encouraging serious consideration for early mail-in voting.”
“Again, everyone will receive an early voting by mail request form,” the governor repeated. “For those who still want to go to the polls, you will be able to do so as they will be open.”
