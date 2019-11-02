YORK — If you’re recovering from a Halloween sugar high, you’re not alone – Halloween candy was again a hot commodity in York.
“We sold a little more than last year,” said Warren Thomas, owner of Grand Central Foods. Thomas said Grand Central increased their initial Halloween candy supply compared to last year, and that there were still had only a few Halloween treats left on the shelf compared to last year.
York Walgreens Store Manager Marcel English said his Walgreens location also had a slight Halloween candy sales change. “We sold more candy than last year,” he said. “We probably sold 10-15% more candy than last year,” English estimated.
Nationally, Halloween candy sales were steady, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). The organization reported that $2.6 billion worth of Halloween candy was projected to be sold in the United States this year – the same as in 2018.
English noted some York Walgreens customers’ preference changes. “We sold more of the non-chocolate than last year,” he said, adding that “gummies” were among the popular choices. He said that his customers seemed to gravitate towards larger packages of candy – ideal for trick-or-treat handouts.
That local less-chocolate trend affected Grand Central very little, Thomas said. “The variety of candy we have is mostly chocolate.” He mentioned that peanut butter cups were particularly popular this year.
Thomas and English each said they noticed a trend in purchase timing. “People bought a lot more, closer to Halloween,” English said. “I don’t know if everyone ate theirs and had to come back to buy more?”
The National Retail Federation estimated 69% of Americans celebrating Halloween planned to hand out Halloween candy. Candy made up but a portion of Halloween purchases. English said Walgreens of York had a notable increase of pumpkin-carving kit sales.
While local numbers are difficult to nail down, NRF surveys projected $ 8.8 billion in Halloween merchandise – including candy, costumes and other Halloween items – would be sold in the United States this year. The National Retail Federation estimated that the average American celebrating Halloween would empty $86.27 out of their pocketbook.
