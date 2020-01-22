YORK – Dick Foster, the son of Hub Foster for whom the Lifetime Achievement Award is named, was given the prestigious honor Tuesday during the York Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet and awards ceremony.
This award is to honor someone who has given to the community over an extended period of time and this award honors those who have retired.
Dick Foster worked at Coast to Coast/True Value/Ace Hardware for more than 50 years before retiring in 2016. Customers have said they “always knew Dick would know exactly what part they needed, if they had it and where it was.”
Foster has been a very active volunteer in the community, serving in a multitude of ways.
He assists each year in cleaning up the debris left behind after the annual fireworks show on July 3.
At the York Area Senior Center, he helps with the landscaping, cutting bushes, raking leaves and helping to keep the property clean. He is always willing to help with extra activities at the center, nominating parties say, whether it be helping to make root beer floats on the Fourth of July, putting up signs and helping with fundraisers.
He is also credited for his volunteerism at Adopt A Pet, where he also helps with landscaping . . . as well as walking dogs on a regular basis.
Foster helps with mowing and landscape work at the Wessels Living History Farm, and often volunteers to help with extra activities.
Foster also helps out at Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School where he assists with the lunch program, setting up tables and cleaning up between shifts.
He is an asset to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, nominators say, listing his many contributions to include being an usher, setting up items for Sunday morning coffee, assisting the janitor and helping with funerals.
Foster is also an avid volunteer for the Orphan Grain Train, as he often takes clothing and other items to Norfolk.
Foster was presented the award that was created in his father’s memory several years ago.
