YORK — After months of preparation, the 2019 Nebraska Czechs of York Czechfest was held Sunday.
Over 600 people attended the 15th-annual event, which is known as the biggest one-day Czech festival in Nebraska. Preparations for the cultural celebration began as early as August.
“Whatever people are willing to contribute, we are so appreciative,” said event chairperson Dave Vavra. Volunteers – Czechs and non- -- pitched in. “We have great support from the community,” Vavra said. “A lot of folks around who get hit up time and time again – we appreciate their support.” Vavra also said York County Visitors Bureau plays a major role in keeping the event going. The volunteers and monetary contributions help bring activities, food and vendors to Czechfest.
Morning coffee and kolace were served in the Holthus Convention Center lobby, as people took time to visit and eat the tasty traditional Czech pastries.
Accordion players had a jam session in the Holthus ballroom. For those without or with limited accordion skills, lessons were available on-site. Czech language lessons and children’s Czech crafts added to the fun.
Made-from-scratch kolace were available all day, but there was a special noon meal of pork loin or Czech Wieners, sauerkraut and – of course – homemade dumplings. Queen introduction and a talent show were followed by lively music from the Milligan Czech Brass Band.
Another attraction was the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library traveling display. A wide variety of vendors sold everything from elegant Czech glassware to novelty t-shirts proclaiming pride in Czech culture.
Many attendees took advantage of the Milligan Czech Brass Band’s traditional Czech music, and there were dancers throughout the afternoon. Another popular event was a presentation, and question-and-answer session featuring Miss Czech-Slovak U.S. 2018-2019 Queen Janae Buckley. Buckley expertly repairs and restores kroj (Czech or Slovak folk costume); in addition to her presentation and following Q&A, Buckley brought examples of her handiwork. At the 2014 and 2015 Miss Nebraska Czech-Slovak pageants, Buckley won the title of Best Authentic Kroj both years. She also won the Best Authentic Kroj award at the national pageant.
Nebraska Czechs of York Czechfest 2020 is slated for October 18 (the third Sunday in October).
