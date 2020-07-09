YORK – Randy Jones with Aging Partners provided information this past week to the York County Commissioners regarding services for seniors living here, over the past year.
And there have been a lot of services provided.
He said that last year, 710 individuals received nearly 32,000 total units of services delivered via York County Senior Services and Aging Partners.
He also stressed that “York County is aging. In 2017, 26 percent of the county’s population was 60 and over. Between 2015 and 2030, the population of persons age 65 and over in York County is expected to increase 32 percent. And that means more York County residents will seek services to remain healthy and independent in their own homes.”
Jones said this will create “a real challenge in the next 15 years.”
Information provided by Aging Partners shows that there were 2,500 people 65 and over in York County in 2010. Right now, the number is just under 3,000 and it is expected the number will grow to 3,500 by 2030.
Besides the growing needs for services, there will also be a need for many other resources and there will be many results of an aging population, Jones said – such as more ambulance calls, more property turnover, more city and county issues, a need for more handicapped parking, etc.
Jones said the projection for those 85 and older is even greater because there are so many Baby Boomers.
In York County, 57 percent of the people receiving aging services in York County are 65-plus and impoverished. Twenty-two percent are just over 65, 25 percent are 75 and older, and 33 percent are 85 and older.
During the past year, 5,654 meals were provided for seniors living in York County. That was up by 250 more than the year before. Jones commended York Aging Services Director Lori Byers and her staff “for continuing to make sure meals are being served” throughout the pandemic – via curbside pick-up – at several locations in the county.
Also during the past year, senior center/meal sites were open in the county for 2,112 hours; 12,124 rides were provided to older adults; 138 units of in-home assistance was provided for older adults and caregivers.
Jones also added that there was a 30 percent increase in service to help with Medicaid/Medicare questions.
“In total, 710 people were helped last year by the York County aging network,” Jones reiterated.
He also explained that “dues paid to Aging Partners, the area agency on aging that supports York County, ensures that federal and state funds for aging services are available to the county. This year, Aging Partners is requesting $37,353, a 2.5 percent increase in funding.”
He said the value back to the county is $250,028.
The county’s allocation will be determined by the commissioners during the annual budget process.
