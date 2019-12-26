Over the course of the next few publications, we will be featuring some of the most notable moments in this community during 2019.
We reviewed the stories that were the most read online, the stories of success, moving moments, the stories of change and events that had impact during 2019. We will look at the stories from the past year . . . . as well as the past decade.
Today, we will start with moments from 2019.
Auditorium gains attention
The York City Auditorium has been such a fixture of this community for so many years that its existence doesn’t garner a lot of attention. But this year, the historic city auditorium was the recipient of ongoing conversations as the community looked at its current condition and its future.
It’s been known that the city auditorium needs some work and without that work, the facility might not exist in the future. This year, steps started toward determining exactly what needs to be done, how much it is going to cost, ideas about how to pay for it, ideas about how the auditorium will be preserved and ideas about how it will be used well into the future.
When the funding for fixing the auditorium was cut from the city budget last year, it looked like the building’s future was up in the air.
But this year, city officials started asking the community what they want for the future of the auditorium, if they want to fix and save it. This was done in public forums, in a public survey and through editorial content in this publication.
The community responded – with the majority saying they want to see the auditorium fixed, saved and used well into the future.
Steps have started toward the placement of the auditorium on the historical registry, in order to apply for grants. And a fund has been established with the community foundation so private donations may be made. City officials have received details about the work that needs to be done – replacement of the roof, windows, heating and air conditioning – and how much it will likely cost (could be near $2 million).
But the intent of the public has certainly been heard – they want to save the iconic building in the heart of the city.
Waco responders injured in I-80 accident, community rallies for their heroes
YORK – Four Waco volunteer firemen were injured Saturday, Feb. 23, while responding to accidents on Interstate 80. The situation, to which local fire departments were dispatched in York County, involved 30 vehicles including at least 15 semis, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
According to information provided by Bill Lundy, the secretary/treasurer of the Nebraska State Volunteer Fire Association (NSVFA), the responses were during blizzard conditions, around 3 p.m.
“The York and Waco Fire Departments were dispatched to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 and while on scene, two of Waco Fire Department’s vehicles were struck, resulting in injuries to four of six first responders involved. Two did not require treatment, one responder was treated and released, and three remain hospitalized,” Lundy’s statement said that following morning.
“The three remaining members of the Waco Volunteer Fire Department face a long recovery ahead of them and surgeries. The NSVFA is asking for prayers for our fellow first responders and support during this very difficult time,” Lundy said.
The Waco Department lost two response vehicles, due to damages.
Amazingly and fortunately, no one was killed. The injuries sustained by the responders were severe; thankfully, there was recovery although it was long and difficult.
The community – and many around the state – rallied around the Waco Department, offering temporary replacement vehicles until permanent units would be available. They also offered support by way of prayers, assistance and financial donations.
A large fundraising event was held in the spring, which was attended by hundreds and thousands of dollars were collected.
And by this fall, the replacement vehicles were in the station.
Mayor recalled, new mayor appointed
On Feb. 12, the residents of York had the opportunity to go to the polls to determine whether then-mayor of York, Orval Stahr, should be recalled.
A recall petition was circulated in late 2018 with 1,214 signatures being verified. A minimum of 1,149 was needed for the recall election to be scheduled.
On Feb. 12, a total of 2,273 people went to the polls to cast their votes on the single-issue ballot. In the end, 1,358 people voted to recall the mayor and 915 voted against.
The result became effective immediately and shortly afterward, then-city council president Barry Redfern was sworn in as the mayor.
Redfern, a 23-year city council member, has served as the mayor since. He has filed his candidacy to run for mayor in 2020 (as he is completing the four-year term which will expire at the end of 2020).
Also running for mayor is current city council president Ron Mogul. He is currently in the third year of his fourth term as council member.
City holds formal firefighter tribute for longtime captain
The unexpected death of 29-year veteran on the York Fire and Rescue Department, Jim Matzner, was marked with formal protocol and respect.
Captain Matzner passed away on April 26. On May 1, the York community was joined by firefighters, first responders and law enforcement from around the state to honor and remember the life of a man many have said was a real life hero.
An honor guard of two stood watch over the coffin continuously throughout the funeral services held at the historic city auditorium.
Hundreds of people filed in to pay their respects.
Upon the conclusion of the funeral service, all the firefighters – representing dozens of departments – formed two lines on either side of the auditorium entrance. Overhead, a giant American flag – hung from the aerial trucks owned by York and Polk County fire departments – gently moved in the breeze.
The body of Captain Matzner was carried between the firefighters as they stood at attention – with his family following close behind. People from the community stood outside and watched, removing their hats and placing hands over hearts.
There were also firefighters from five different departments manning the York fire station so Captain Matzner’s co-workers could attend his funeral.
A caravan including fire trucks from York and McCool Junction, donned in black bunting and displaying Captain Matzner’s bunker gear – wound past the fire station and moved through the heart of York where many stood along the streets to pay their respects.
Burial was at the McCool Junction Cemetery.
At 11:44 a.m., York County Dispatch issued last call, with a message of deep regret regarding his passing and recognition of his service.
Longtime school superintendent resigns, principal named head of district
York Public Schools Superintendent Mike Lucas announced his resignation from the position after many successful years as the head of the district. He left the position in York as he was chosen as the new superintendent of Westside Community Schools.
In his decade serving students in York, the Florida native became a state-wide leader on the issue of property tax inequities for landowners in rural Nebraska and for public education funding in general. Lucas has testified many times before the Unicameral.
Under his leadership the YPS board, administration and staff have embraced innovative curriculum to the benefit of all students, whether college degree bound or not.
Lucas was an unwavering advocate and cheerleader for York - both the school system and community - from his first day in the job. Before becoming a Duke he served as the superintendent at Franklin, Neb.
“Because of my love for this community, this board of education, this staff and our students; it was the hardest decision I have ever made,” Lucas said about his decision to leave. “I truly mean that. It has been brutal and gut-wrenching from many angles over several weeks. Many of my all-time favorite memories have come in these last 10 years here in York because of the amazing people I’ve been lucky enough to get to know,” he said.
Then-high school principal, Mitch Bartholomew was chosen to be the next superintendent. He has been with the York Public Schools for 20 years. His tenure at York Public Schools started as a high school English/language arts teacher, then he became the high school’s assistant principal. Eventually he became principal of the high school, before taking on the role he now fulfills.
There were other new faces added to York’s administration this year – Jason Heitz became high school principal and Tyler Herman became assistant principal and activities director.
Heitz, who served as Wakefield Community Schools Principal for 12 years, has had a 21-year career in education. He said York High School’s reputation and culture were major factors in his applying. “I heard great things about York,” Heitz said in previous York News Times article. “I knew it was a bigger school, but still had a small school feel to it.”
Herman had experience as an Assistant Principal/Activities Director, coming to York High School after holding the same position at Gothenburg Public School. Prior to his tenure at GPS, he held administrative positions at Kearney High School and Amherst High School, and taught K-12 Physical Education/Wellness at Amherst Public Schools.
Wet spring, flooding included York County
While York County was spared the historic flooding that devastated many areas of the state, there were still 42 stretches of rural roads closed in March and April because of damage.
The closed areas were:
• Road 10, between H and I
• Road 11, between H and I
• Road 11, between I and J
• Road 11, between P and Q
• Road 11, between S and T
• Road 12, between P and Q
• Road 16, between Q and R
• Road 17, between C and D
• Road 17, between D and E
• Road 17, between F and G
• Road 17, between R and S
• Road 18, between P and Q
• Road 18, between W and X
• Road 19, between G and H
• Road 19, between O and P
• Road 2, between O and P
• Road 20, from Highway 69 to W
• Road 20, between R and S
• Road 4, between J and K
• Fourth Street, from 2202 Fourth Street to Road N
• Road D, between 8 and 9
• Road F, between 15 and 17
• Road I, between 4 and 5
• Road K, between 23 and 24
• Road K, between 4 and 5
• Road M, between 10 and 11
• M450, between O and P
• Road N, between 17 and 19
• Road N, between 24 and 25
• Road O, between 18 and 19
• Road O, between Highway 34 and Road 16
• Road P, between 24 and 25
• Road P, between 3 and 4
• Road P, from M550 to Road 7
• Road P, from P1950 to 20
• Road R, between 11 and 12
• Road R, between 20 and 21
• Road T, between 10 and 11
• Road U, between 21 and 22
• Road U, between 2 and 3
The county qualified for some state and federal financial assistance in order to pay for the road repairs.
It was a strange spring that involved warnings and watches for flooding, blizzards, tornadoes, torrential rain, hail, thunderstorms, all pretty much at the same time.
Meanwhile, with many areas of the state devastated by flooding, many in York County were hard at work trying to help. The Lively Livestock 4-H Club and FFA members, along with assistance from local businesses and private donations, made several convoys to flood-stricken areas of the state – bringing hay, feed, all types of farm equipment, and good old fashioned physical labor. There were also many local drives for items such as bottled water, household goods and more, with the items being provided to displaced Nebraskans.
