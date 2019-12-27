Yesterday, we began featuring some of the most notable moments in this community during 2019.
We reviewed the stories that were the most read online, the stories of success, moving moments, the stories of change and events that had impact during 2019. We will continue today, to remember some notable moments from this last year.
Then, on Saturday (Dec. 28) and Tuesday (Dec. 31), we will focus on the last decade as the 2010s come to a close.
For now . . . back to 2019, the year that just was.
WATER MAIN PROJECT COMPLETED
A major water main project was completed in York this year, during which the more-than-100-year old main running under Lincoln Avenue was completely replaced.
STATE CHAMPIONS IN 2019
There were a number of state champions in the area of high school activities, during the 2019 calendar year. The York boys’ tennis team brought home the Class B state tennis title. They earned 50.5 points and held off runner-up Mount Michael Benedictine, which finished with 49.
CITY POSITIONS VACATED BY RESIGNATIONS
Two major city positions were left vacant this year after resignations. Mitch Doht, the city’s public works director, resigned his position last April to take another career opportunity with the University of Nebraska Lincoln Extension as director of the Nebraska Local Technical Assistance Program. The LTAP provides technology development to local governments across the state in transportation and highway safety.
YORK COUNTY/CITY COMBINED EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS CENTER BECOMES A REALITY
After years of conversations between city and county officials, signed agreements, planning, bid letting, construction and technological conversions, the city/county combined emergency communications center became a reality this year.
RARE MOSQUITO MAKES APPEARANCE IN YORK
It was late August when health professionals discovered a rare visitor to York . . . who was not welcome.
The mosquito called Aedes Aegypti was discovered living here – a rare occurrence as this type of mosquito had never been seen in Nebraska before.
