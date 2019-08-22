YORK — Despite the sultry summer weather, York College’s newest students seemed eager to hit the streets for York College’s “Panther Prowl.”
The Panther Prowl substituted for College Night, which was a years-long tradition. College Night was a one-stop shop featuring area businesses and organizations. Panther Prowl was true to its predecessor, plus gave the students an opportunity to pound the pavement and explore their new community and what it has to offer.
“College students learned about what products and services are available, employment opportunities, and volunteer opportunities during Panther Prowl,” explained York Chamber of Commerce Member Services Director Rhonda Veleba. At the pit stops, the Panther Prowlers also got some freebies.
The morning-long event was a hit with the rest of the York community as well.
“We had more businesses participate this year in Panther Prowl than we have in past years with College Night,” Veleba said. “The participating businesses greatly appreciated the opportunity to meet the York College students and really enjoyed the changes made to this year’s event.”