YORK – The deadline for incumbents to file for Primary Election candidacies has come and gone.
The deadline for incumbents to file their intentions for those particular races arrived at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18.
There are four seats up for election on the York City Council this year – those held by Ron Saathoff, Clarence Hoffman, Matt Wagner and Ron Mogul. Hoffman filed to run again on Tuesday, Wagner filed earlier. Saathoff did not file to seek reelection. Non-incumbents who have filed to run for city council are Jerry Wilkinson, Steve Postier, Jeffrey McGregor, Diane Wolfe and Vicki Northrup (who filed on Tuesday). Mogul will not be seeking reelection as a council member because he has filed as a candidate running for mayor against sitting mayor Barry Redfern (who has filed to run as well).
There are three seats up for election on the York School Board this year – those currently held by Amie Kopcho, Jean Vincent and Matt Holthe. Kopcho and Holthe filed to run again. Vincent did not. So far, no non-incumbents have filed.
Both York County Commissioners up for election this year have filed to run again. They are District 2 Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin and District 5 Commissioner Jack Sikes. So far, they are unopposed.
Henderson Mayor Mike Yoder has filed his intention to seek reelection and is so far being challenged by one person, Mark Pollet.
Corbin Tessman’s seat on the Henderson City Council is up for election this year. He has filed to run again and is so far unopposed.
For the McCool School Board, there are three candidates at this point: Steve Gerken, Michele Schwartz and Doug Smith. All three are non-incumbents and so far they are unopposed.
For the Heartland School Board, there is currently one candidate: Gary Braun. He is the sole incumbent to file. Sitting board members Paul Brune and Glen Ott did not file to seek reelection.
Non-incumbents who want to run for any of these offices have until March 3 to file their candidacies.
The county commissioner races are partisan in nature and will be included on the Primary ballot in May regardless of the number of candidates.
The rest of the before-mentioned races will appear on the Primary ballot if the number of candidates is more than double the available seats. If that is not achieved, the races automatically move on to the General Election in November.
Village board candidacies do not have to be filed until summer deadlines, as those races automatically go to the General Election. However, candidates can still file now if they choose to do so. And there have been filings for those races. Running for Gresham Village Board are Colton Luettel, Danny Foster, Joy Menke and Kimberly Sheehan. Running for Waco Village Board are Todd Bauder and Carl Gordon. Running for Thayer Village Board is David Flick.
