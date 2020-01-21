YORK – Chasady Fleissner, 23, who was an inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women, has pleaded not guilty in a case involving the alleged assault of another inmate at the prison while they were both incarcerated.
She has been formally charged with second degree assault, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum of 20 years in prison upon conviction.
Details of the alleged assault are not included in public information filed with the court, except that the alleged attack took place on June 7, 2019. There are also no indications as to the severity of injuries the alleged victim suffered.
At the time of the alleged assault, Fleissner was serving a sentence of two years to 32 months for two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of escape and one count of escape when under arrest.
All but the last conviction took place in Lancaster County. The fourth conviction (escape when under arrest) was in Douglas County.
Fleissner was released from the York prison on June 26, 2019, on discretionary parole, according to information from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
This past week, during her arraignment proceedings, Judge James Stecker set a jury trial for late April.
She is currently being held at the prison on a parole violation, according to her attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel.
