YORK – Rachael Higgins, 35, who is an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, has been sentenced to more prison time for assault by a confined person.
She was formally charged with assaulting another inmate, which is a Class 3A felony. She was facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison, along with 9-18 months of post-release supervision.
This week, she was sentenced by District Judge James Stecker to an additional year in prison to be followed by 18 months of post-release supervision when she is released from prison.
According to information from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, Higgins is currently serving a four-year sentence at the prison, which began Aug. 6, 2019.
She is serving a two-year sentence for possession of a machine gun/short rifle, a one-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine (to be served consecutively to the first sentence), three days for false reporting and 12 months for possession of a controlled substance (to be served consecutively with the first two sentences). All of her convictions took place in Lancaster County.
Because the prison is located in York County, the court proceedings regarding this most recent matter were in York County.
