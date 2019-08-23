YORK – An inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York has pleaded not guilty to assaulting another inmate at the prison.
Brittney Jochum, 32, is charged with second degree assault.
Her arraignment was held in York County District Court this week.
The charge is a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, upon conviction.
Jochum is currently serving a two-year sentence which began in late March. Her current sentence is for two convictions of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in Lancaster County. She was given one year for each conviction, to be served consecutively.
No other information about the alleged assault has been made available, nor has the identity of the alleged victim.
A jury trial has been scheduled for later this year.