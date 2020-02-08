YORK – Jennifer Schumacher, 34, an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, has taken a plea agreement in a case where she was accused of assaulting a fellow inmate at the prison in York.
She was initially charged with second degree assault, which is a Class 2A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
That was amended as part of a plea agreement to attempted second degree assault, a Class 3A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison, 9-18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.
According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, Schumacher is currently serving a 28-month sentence which began on June 24, 2019.
She was convicted of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in Adams County and was sentenced to 24 months in prison.
She was also convicted of theft by shoplifting, with a value of $0-$500, second offense, in Lancaster County. For that conviction, she was sentenced to four months in prison, to be served consecutively with the first sentence.
Now that she has pleaded no contest to the reduced charge, sentencing has been scheduled for the spring.
