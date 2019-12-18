YORK – Brittney Jochum, 32, an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, has entered into a plea agreement in a case involving the assault of another inmate.
Jochum entered a change of plea, to no contest, during a recent status hearing in York County District Court.
Jochum was accused of assaulting a fellow inmate on May 2. The details of the assault were not included in court documents.
She was initially charged with a Class 2 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Per the plea agreement, the charge was amended to third degree assault, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a possible maximum sentence of one year of incarceration.
Jochum is currently serving a two-year sentence which began in late March. Her current sentence is for two convictions of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in Lancaster County. She was given one year for each conviction, to be served consecutively.
Sentencing has been scheduled for January.
