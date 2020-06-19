YORK -- She scrubbed and scrubbed, the bathtub water turning a murky pink. “Go home and scrub the n****r black color off your skin.”
She scrubbed her forearms raw, until her mother came in and saw her little girl – only a first-grader – soaking in bloody water.
“She cried and held me forever that night, trying to convince me that I was ‘perfect’ just the way I was,” Jennifer Wright remembered. “But the damage had been done.”
Janice Axdahl was an Iowa farm girl and student at Peru State College when she became pregnant by a man who would be Wright’s father. The young couple had high hopes. “She dreamed of becoming a family with the man she loved,” Wright said. “That dream ended almost as quickly as her dream began.”
Wright was born June 30, 1972, and spent the first 20 months of her life her family’s “dirty little secret.” This wasn’t by her mother’s – a white woman – or her father’s – a black man – choice. “My first and second Christmas Eves were not spent at the church with the rest of my family. I was left at home with a babysitter who was sworn to secrecy.” However, racism’s sharp, jagged stabs had scarred her long before that day in June.
Axdahl and Wright’s father traveled to Iowa to share their joyous news with Axdahl’s family. “My grandfather pulled out his shotgun and demanded that my mom and that n****r leave his farm and never return,” Wright said. “The same thing happened when my father and mom called his mother in Ohio to tell her about the pregnancy, except the wording was different: ‘Never bring that white trash b***h to my house.’”
The hate and stigma were too much for the young couple to bear, and the couple decided it would be best if their child was raised by her mother.
Axdahl had a way of keeping a spark of hope in her daughter’s heart. “My mom was an amazing mom, who did everything in her power to provide the best life she could for me,” Wright said. “My mother was the most non-judgmental person I have ever known. She saw the good in each person – even when they couldn’t see it in themselves.”
This was not a familial trait. “It was hard as I grew older to be in the same location as some of my immediate family members, knowing that they had such a distaste for me,” Wright said. In 1976, Axdahl moved her family to York, pursuing a career at the Nebraska Center for Women. It was in York that Wright had her first memory of racism, when she tried to scrub away her heritage.
“I cried many tears throughout elementary [school]; I didn’t understand why some kids could not play with me, or didn’t want to be friends, or wouldn’t let them come to by birthday parties,” Wright said. As she grew older, the name calling began. “It was like a new day, different name day,” she said. “Some that still hurt to remember are: ‘Zebra child,’ ‘half breed,’ ‘Heinz 57 mutt,’ ‘Oreo,’ ‘Raccoon,’ ‘porch monkey,’ ‘the great ape’….”
Sixth grade offered no relief. Rumors circulated about rape, being unwanted – and threats. “A couple of older kids told me that they had better not ever catch me alone, because if they did, they would take me to Cherry Hill and hang me from the trees like the KKK used to do,” Wright said.
By ninth grade, Wright was one of the most feared students at York High School. “I went from the ‘bullied’ to the ‘bully.’ It didn’t take long to turn myself into an intimidating, don’t-care-what-you-think-of-me kind of girl.”
“The truth was that that was all a façade,” Wright said. “I really did care what people thought about me.” The love of her friends and family guided her towards self-acceptance and self-love. So did two particular teachers: Don Keelan-White and Margaret Brink. Keelan-White, she said “gently pushed me to let my true voice be heard loud and clear during his speech class.” Loud and clear she was, portraying Harriet Tubman in her acting speech and embracing an element of her heritage. Brink also encouraged her to not be afraid to show her true self. “She told me that the world needed me, and to step into the limelight,” Wright said, adding, “Both reassured me that I was exactly who I was supposed to be.”
And realizing where she is supposed to be. “I have left York twice for bigger cities, only to return because York is my home,” Wright said. “I have friends here that are genuine, but there are still some racial divides in this community.”
“I am proud of both sides of my heritage, even though it feels like both sides of my heritage hate me at times,” she said. “See me – Jenni, see my family, not just the color of our skin.”
Still, some do just see the color of her skin. “It hurts my heart when I hear that people are ‘scared’ of my husband and boys, because they are ‘big black men,’” she said. “As a resident of York for 36 years, it is hard to hear that my family and I are ‘outsiders.’”
Now a parent herself, Wright carries on the legacy and lessons from her mother. “Teach love, respect, honesty, truth and – most of all – kindness to others.”
“We may not have everything, but together we have it all.”
