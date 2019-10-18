YORK – York residents will again have an opportunity to participate in Operation Christmas Child by donating items.
These “shoebox gifts” will be filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items for the Samaritan’s Purse project to be dispersed to young children in different locations throughout the world.
For more information about the items that are needed, go to https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/?utm_source=OCC-Press-Release-Coordinator-Multiple-Drop-Off-Opening&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=OCC-Start-Screen-Pitch
The collection site in York is Arbor Drive Community Church at 1527 North Blackburn Avenue.
The following dates and times will be available for items to be dropped off: Nov. 18, 10 a.m. until noon; Nov. 19, 1-3 p.m.; Nov. 20, 5-8 p.m.; Nov. 21, 10 a.m. until noon; Nov. 22, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.; Nov. 23, 8-11 a.m.; Nov. 24, 1-3 p.m.; Nov. 25, 10 a.m. until noon.
