YORK – York residents will again have an opportunity to participate in Operation Christmas Child by donating items.

These “shoebox gifts” will be filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items for the Samaritan’s Purse project to be dispersed to young children in different locations throughout the world.

For more information about the items that are needed, go to https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/?utm_source=OCC-Press-Release-Coordinator-Multiple-Drop-Off-Opening&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=OCC-Start-Screen-Pitch

The collection site in York is Arbor Drive Community Church at 1527 North Blackburn Avenue.

The following dates and times will be available for items to be dropped off: Nov. 18, 10 a.m. until noon; Nov. 19, 1-3 p.m.; Nov. 20, 5-8 p.m.; Nov. 21, 10 a.m. until noon; Nov. 22, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.; Nov. 23, 8-11 a.m.; Nov. 24, 1-3 p.m.; Nov. 25, 10 a.m. until noon.

Sign up for York News Times Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.