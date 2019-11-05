YORK – Raymon Mastas, 21, of York, has been sentenced to jail after his probation was revoked in a case involving failure to appear and attempt of a Class 4 felony.
He appeared this past week in York County District Court before Judge James Stecker.
Mastas’ attorney, Deputy York County Public Defender Patrick Tarr explained to the court that his client had been having issues getting transportation in order to participate in chemical testing and that he lost his wallet in a vehicle that had been impounded.
“He does have some work lined up and he took responsibility in the fact that probation probably didn’t go how it was supposed to,” Tarr said. “He would like to stay on probation and he’s already served 69 days, considerable time, for this already.”
“Your history has been one of no employment, you have a pending case involving methamphetamine and failure to appear, you have sentencings pending in Lancaster County and another county. You clearly have a substance abuse problem,” Judge Stecker said to Mastas. “You have had two failures to appear in York and Polk Counties, you drank while on probation, you tested positive for drugs, you absconded for five months, you have shown a true lack of follow-through. The court finds you are not suitable for probation.”
For attempt of a Class 4 felony, Mastas was sentenced to six months in jail. For failure to appear, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail, which is to be served consecutively with the first sentence.
