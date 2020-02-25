Upcoming Events
• Feb 25: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m. Lincoln, Extension Office
• Feb 25: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m. Lindsay, City Hall
• Feb 25: Pesticide Training, 1:30 & 6 p.m. Geneva, Fairgrounds
• Feb. 25: Ag Land Management Meeting 1:30 p.m., Bayer Learning Center, Gothenburg
• Feb. 26: Nebraska On-Farm Research Update, Extension Office, Kearney
• Feb. 26: Optimizing Poultry Manure Value in Cropping Systems, Library, David City
• Feb. 27: Nebraska Irrigated Cover Crop Conference, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Central City
• Feb. 28: Nebraska On-Farm Research Update: Focus on Cover Crop Research, Holthus Convention Center, York
• March 2: On-Farm Research Brainstorming meeting, 9 a.m. - Noon, 4-H Building, York. RSVP: jrees2@unl.edu
• March 2: Annie’s Inspired Workshop for Women: Mental Health, Stress, Leadership, Civic Center, Seward, RSVP: 402-367-7410 or 402-362-5508
• March 3: Southeast Nebraska Soil Health Conference, Auditorium, Hickman
• March 3: Windbreak Renovation Workshop, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Seward
• March 3: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Grand Island, Hall County Extension Office
• March 3: Chemigation Training, 1 p.m., Grand Island, Hall County Extension Office
• March 3: Pesticide Training, 2 p.m., Lawrence, Dick’s Place
• March 4: Arrow Seed Soil Health Conference, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Convention Center, Broken Bow, 308-872-6826
• March 5: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Friend, Catholic Church
• March 5: Dicamba Training, 10 a.m., Central City, Fairgrounds
• March 5: Pesticide Training, 1 & 6 p.m., David City, Event Center
• March 5: Pesticide Training, 1:30 & 6:30 p.m., Central City Fairgrounds
• March 9: Pesticide Training, 6 p.m., Lincoln, Extension Office
• March 10: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Lincoln, Extension Office
• March 10: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m. & 6 p.m., Clay Center, Fairgrounds
• March 10: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m., Osceola, Fairgrounds
• March 10: Farmers/Ranchers College “Strategies for Family Farming Success in the Shark Tank”, 6 p.m. (Reg. 5:30), Fairgrounds in Geneva
• March 10: Pesticide Training, 6 p.m., Wilber, Extension Office
• March 11: Crop Scout Training for Pest Managers, ENREC (former ARDC near Mead)
• March 14: Intro. to Beekeeping Workshop, Raising Nebraska, Grand Island,
• March 16: Kiwanis Ag Banquet, Fairgrounds, Seward
• March 16: Annie’s Inspired Workshop: Crop Scouting, 6-8 p.m., 4-H Building, York, RSVP: 402-367-7410 or 402-362-5508
Demystifying Poultry Manure
Demystifying Poultry Manure-optimizing agronomic value and minimizing environmental risks will be held Feb. 26 from 1-4 p.m. at the Hruska Memorial Library in David City. The Nebraska Extension Animal Manure Management Team wants to help crop producers and rural citizens understand why, how, when and where manure can add value to a cropping system. They also want to answer your questions about how chickens are raised, what’s in poultry manure, what practices can optimize manure value while minimizing environmental risks and any other questions you have. No cost. Pre-registrations welcome by contacting Butler Co. Extension at (402) 367‐7410.
Irrigated Cover Crop Conference
The Irrigated Cover Crop Conference will be held Feb. 27 at the Fairgrounds in Central City starting with donuts at 9 a.m. Topics include: Implementing Cover Crops to Increase Resilience & Returns in Cropping Systems; Benefits of Cover Crops for Weed Control; Crop Water Use Considerations; Does growing shorter season corn/beans, impact cover crop biomass?; Overview of Cover Crop Strategies in the Central Platte; Seeding Methods for Cover Crops; Grazing High Quality Cover Crops; Don’t Waste Your Cover Crop and Methods to get Higher Grazing Efficiencies from Cover Crops. Cost is $10. For more information, please contact Steve Melvin at (308) 946-3843.
On-Farm Research Brainstorming meeting March 2
The purpose of this meeting is to allow area growers interested in on-farm research to discuss their project ideas for 2020. I’ve found this meeting lends additional support for growers allowing them to bounce ideas off each other and has led to several growers trying the same studies. Any growers interested in learning more about on-farm research studies or interested in trying studies on your farms are welcome to join us Mar. 2nd from 9 a.m.-Noon at the 4-H Building in York. Please RSVP to jrees2@unl.edu.
Annie’s Inspired Mental Health, Stress Management and Ag Leadership Class
Annie’s Inspired Mental Health, Stress Management and Ag Leadership class is designed to help farm and ranch women recognize stress, provide tips to care for one’s mental health and learn how to be a great Ag leader. Please join us for this class taught by Brandy VanDeWalle, Fillmore County Extension Educator, on Monday, March 2 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center, 616 Bradford St., Seward. Cost is $5 and RSVP is required for meal (402) 367-7410.
Windbreak Workshop March 3 in Seward
Thinking about rejuvenating that old broken down windbreak? Perhaps you want to start a new windbreak? Maybe you’re looking for information on what ails your windbreak and how to treat it? This FREE workshop will address all these questions (and more). Please join us March 3 from 9 a.m. - Noon (Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.) at the Seward County Extension Office. Bring your questions and learn from experts on topics including: Renovating that old windbreak; New windbreak establishment; Local NRD tree planting program, and Windbreak health issues. Please RSVP to Seward County Extension at: (402) 643-2981.
Southeast Nebraska Soil Health Conference March 3
Soil health, cover crops, and grazing annual cover crops will be among the topics at this Conference March 3 at the Community Center in Hickman. Registration and viewing commercial displays begins at 8 a.m., with program at 9 a.m. The keynote speaker, Dr. Dwayne Beck, is the manager of the SDSU Dakota Lakes research farm. Additional speakers include: Dr. Ray Ward speaking on nutrient cycling to build organic matter; Paul Jasa and Gary Lesoing will share on systems approach to soil health; Mary Drewnoski will talk about cow-calf grazing of cover crops. Tyler Burkey, Milford; Blake Huls, Cortland; Rodney Wiese, Wilber and Steve Mills, Greenwood will share information they have learned on ways to increase soil health. Sponsors include Nebraska Corn Board, Lancaster County Farm Bureau, and SARE. Please pre-register at: https://lancaster.unl.edu/ag. CCA credits are available.
Grain Bin Safety Week
Grain Bin Safety Week kicked off Feb. 16. In 2018, there were 30 documented grain entrapment cases-half resulting in a fatality. It’s so important for farm families to understand the dangers of entering grain bins! Free Showings of SILO film (https://www.silothefilm.com/) will be March 10 in Aurora at the 12th Street Cinema. Sponsored by Hamilton County Corn Growers, showing times are at 6:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Call or text Mike Bergen (402) 631-9324 or Mitch Oswald (402) 624-1056 to reserve your seat! Inspired by true events, SILO follows a harrowing day in an American farm town when a teenager is entrapped in a 50-foot-tall grain bin.
