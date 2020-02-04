Upcoming Events
• Feb. 4: Ag Day (Qualifies for UBBNRD Nitrogen Mgmt), 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Aurora
• Feb 4: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m., Clay Center, Fairgrounds
• Feb 4: Dicamba Training, 6 p.m., Clay Center, Fairgrounds
• Feb. 5: Grain Marketing Workshop, 10 a.m., Fairgrounds, Clay Center
• Feb. 5-6: Soils School, Quality Inn, Grand Island
• Feb 6: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m. & 1:30 p.m., Geneva, Fairgrounds
• Feb. 7: Wilber Crop Clinic, Wilber
• Feb 10: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m., Fairbury, 4-H building on Fairgrounds
• Feb 11: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Fairbury, 4-H building on Fairgrounds
• Feb. 11: Butler County Ag Expo, David City Event Center (Nitrogen Certification 9:30 a.m., Pesticide Training 1 p.m.)
• Feb. 11-12: Midwest Cover Crop Conference, KCl Expo Center, Kansas City, Mo.
• Feb 12: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Grand Island, Hall County Extension Office
• Feb. 13: Cover Crop/Soil Health Conference, ENREC (former ARDC near Mead)
• Feb 13: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Blue Hill, Community Center
• Feb 13: Dicamba Training, 10 a.m., Aurora, Fairgrounds
• Feb 13: Chemigation Training, 12:30 p.m., Blue Hill, Community Center
• Feb 13: Pesticide Training, 1:30 & 6:30 p.m., Aurora, Fairgrounds
• Feb 14: Pesticide Training, 1:30 p.m., Central City Fairgrounds
• Feb 17: Dicamba Training, 12:30 p.m., York, 4-H Building on Fairgrounds
• Feb 17: Pesticide Training, 2 p.m., York, 4-H building on Fairgrounds
• Feb. 18: Nebraska On-Farm Research Update, Beatrice Holiday Inn Express
• Feb 18: Pesticide Training, 2 p.m., Hebron, Activity Center
• Feb 18: Dicamba Training, 6 p.m., Hebron, Activity Center
• Feb. 18-19: Central Plains Irrigation Conference, Burlington, Colo.
• Feb. 19: Nebraska On-Farm Research Update, ENREC (former ARDC near Mead)
• Feb 19: Pesticide Training, 1:30 p.m., Hastings, Adams County Extension Office
• Feb. 19: Chemigation Training, 1:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Holdrege
• Feb. 20: Nebraska On-Farm Research Update, Extension Office, Norfolk
• Feb. 20: Pesticide Training, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., Nelson, Auditorium
• Feb. 20: Dicamba Training, 6 p.m., Nelson, Auditorium
• Feb. 20-21: Women in Ag Conference, Holiday Inn, Kearney
• Feb. 21: Pesticide Training, 1:30 p.m., Aurora, Fairgrounds
• Feb. 21 & 28: Intro to Beekeeping, 3-5 p.m. both days, Wesleyan University, Lincoln
• Feb. 22: Come Ride with Me, UNL Animal Science Complex, East Campus Lincoln
• Feb. 24: Ag Land Management Meeting 9 a.m., Extension Office, Kearney
• Feb. 24: Dicamba Training, 10 a.m., Aurora, Fairgrounds
• Feb. 24: Pesticide Training, 1:30 p.m., Aurora Fairgrounds
• Feb. 24: Pesticide Training, 6:30 p.m., Seward, Harvest Hall on Fairgrounds
• Feb. 25: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m., Lincoln, Extension Office
Farm Bill questions
I’ve been getting questions on the farm bill recently. It’s really important that growers make appointments now at your local Farm Service Agency (FSA) office to complete your ARC/PLC election and enrollment forms. Deadline to enroll is Monday, March 16 for the 2019 crop year. The election can be changed up to March 16. Growers who don’t get enrolled by then will be ineligible to receive ARC or PLC payments for the 2019 crop year.
If you use a decision support tool, I’m not recommending the use of the Illinois tool as it takes into consideration the life of the farm bill. This is a two-year decision, thus, the potential payment numbers tend to be skewed and makes ARC-CO look more favorable than what it most likely will be. The Texas A&M tool considers a two-year decision and that’s the tool Randy Pryor and I recommend. On my blog, there are step-by-step screen shots to help if you wish to use the tool. You can find it and previous blog posts at jenreesources.com. In the right-hand column under “categories” select “farm bill”.
Using the tool to work through farm situations from different counties, PLC keeps beating ARC-Co for corn. There’s a separation between the price it could take to trigger ARC-Co (previously around $3.18 for many counties) vs. PLC ($3.70) for corn. I’ve also played with the historical irrigation percentage (HIP). Everytime I’ve changed the HIP % for corn (0, 25, 50, 75, 100), it doesn’t switch the potential payment decision from PLC to ARC-Co. However, when I look at soybean, it’s tended to favor PLC for a higher irrigated percentage and ARC-Co for farms with little to no irrigation. This does vary by county, so soybean can go either way. If you’re really undecided, check this for yourself. You’re only making this decision for 2 years and there may not be a soybean payment for either election. Ultimately elections are your decision and the tools and info hopefully help as we can’t predict what prices will do.
Pesticide, Dicamba, Chemigation Trainings
I’ve also received questions regarding pesticide, dicamba, and chemigation trainings. If you haven’t received a postcard from NDA to pay the $25 bill within 14-17 days after training, please call the Extension Office in the county where you took the training; they can follow-up with NDA. The postcard will have a link to pay the $25 fee online. For those who don’t like paying online, you can also send a $25 check to NDA and include the postcard. For those who attended my training when I ran out of materials, I now have more so you are welcome to stop at the York Co. Extension Office and get the study guide and weed guide.
If you attend a face-to-face Dicamba training through Extension or Ag Industry, please bring your pesticide applicator card as a pesticide applicator number is needed for registration. If you are a new applicator this year, you will write “pending” on the registration form. There is no charge for Dicamba training, and the same training can be completed online at: https://pested.unl.edu/dicamba. Watching it at home as a group doesn’t work well because only one applicator number is entered to watch the training; there’s no way to add additional ones. Each person would have to be on his/her own device watching the training. Allow one week for your name to be added to NDA’s dicamba certified applicators on their site at: https://nda.nebraska.gov/pesticide/dicamba.html. Download the excel spreadsheet under ‘Dicamba applicator training’ and make sure your name is listed. Then print the spreadsheet and keep it for your records.
For those recertifying for chemigation, you are allowed to watch the modules and take the test at home this year at: https://water.unl.edu/article/agricultural-irrigation/chemigation. This is only for recertifications. Initial certifications can watch the modules from home but still need to take the test at an Extension office. Anyone seeking initial or recertification is also welcome to attend face to face training.
