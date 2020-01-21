Upcoming Events
• Jan. 22-23: Nebraska Crop Management Conference, Kearney
• Jan. 23-24: Good Farmer, Great Manager, 4-H Building, York, RSVP 402-362-5508
• Jan. 23: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., ENREC near Mead
• Jan. 23: Pesticide Training 9 a.m. & 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Clay Center
• Jan. 23: Dicamba Training, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds, Clay Center
• Jan. 24: Chemigation Training, 1:30 p.m., Courthouse Meeting Room, Hebron
• Jan. 25: Lambing and Kidding School, Fairgrounds, Broken Bow, RSVP: ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com 308-386-8378
• Jan. 27: Pesticide Training, 9:30 a.m. & 2 p.m., 4-H Center Fairgrounds, Seward
• Jan. 27: Dicamba Training, 5 p.m., 4-H Center Fairgrounds, Seward
• Jan. 27-28: Nebraska Brewer’s Conference, Younes, Kearney, www.growbrewnebraska.com
• Jan. 28: Cow-Calf College, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Reg. 9:30), US Meat Animal Research Center near Clay Center, RSVP: (402) 759-3712
• Jan. 28: Ag Day, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Central City
• Jan. 28: York-Hamilton Cattlemen’s Banquet, 6:30 p.m. Social, 7 p.m. Dinner, Holthus Convention Center, York
• Jan. 28-29: No-Till on the Plains Conference, Wichita, Kan.
• Jan. 28, 30, Feb. 4, 6: Know Your Options, Know Your Numbers, 1 p.m. Extension Office Fullerton
• Jan. 29: Nebraska Extension Weed Science School, 8:45 a.m., ENREC near Mead
• Jan. 29: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Hastings
• Jan. 29: Pesticide Training, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., Auditorium, Nelson
• Jan. 29: Dicamba Training, 12 p.m., Extension Office, Hastings
• Jan. 29: Nutrient Management and Precision Ag Clinic, 1 p.m., Ag Park, Columbus
• Jan. 29: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m., Sokol Hall, Wilber
• Jan. 29: Dicamba Training, 6 p.m., Auditorium, Nelson
• Jan. 30: Sorghum Symposium, NCTA Curtis
• Jan. 30: Starting an Organic Grain Farming Operation: What you Need to Know, ENREC near Mead
• Jan. 30: Land Application Training (Initial at 9 a.m., Recertification at 1 p.m.), Library, Geneva
• Jan. 30: Dicamba Training, 10 a.m., Fairgrounds, Central City
• Jan. 30: Dicamba Training, Noon, Fairgrounds, Bladen
• Feb. 3: York County Corn Grower’s Tour
• Feb. 3: Annie’s Inspired Workshop for Women: Farm/Ranch Budgets/Financials, Library, David City
• Feb. 4: Ag Day (Qualifies for UBBNRD Nitrogen Management), 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Aurora
• Feb 4: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m., Clay Center, Fairgrounds
• Feb 4: Dicamba Training, 6 pm, Clay Center, Fairgrounds
Nebraska Brewer’s Conference
This week I was asked to share on these additional January and February meeting opportunities. Also, please save Feb. 3 for the York County Corn Growers Tour! I’m working on the tour details and will share them next week.
A few times a month, I receive questions about hops or hemp. For those interested in hops, the Nebraska Brewer’s Conference will be Jan. 27-28 at the Younes Convention Center in Kearney. You can learn more details at: www.growbrewnebraska.com.
Merrick County Ag Day
Merrick County Ag Day is Jan. 28 at the Fairgrounds in Central City. Topics include weed control in prevent plant acres, farm bill, pivot wheel track management, understanding the hydrogeology of wells in Central Nebraska, groundwater protection/water quality sampling and testing, and domestic/farm level water treatment equipment. There is no charge and please RSVP for meal to 308-946-3843.
York-Hamilton Cattlemen’s Banquet
The 72nd Annual York-Hamilton Cattlemen’s Banquet will be Jan. 28 at the Holthus Convention Center in York beginning with a social hour at 6:30 p.m. and prime rib meal at 7 p.m. Entertainment will be Jay Hendren, a farmer from Ohio. Hendren uses his experiences in farming to tickle the funny bones of audience members of all walks of life. Hendren has entertained groups across the country from banquets and conventions to comedy clubs. Tickets are $25 per person. Sponsorships are also available that include two banquet tickets and recognition at the banquet for $150. Cattlemen’s Banquet tickets can be purchased from any of the York-Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Directors including Brian Blase of Hordville; Brock Ekhoff and Terry Ross of Aurora; Jeff Underwood of Exeter; Allen Klute and Mark Klute of Hampton; David McDonald of Phillips, Jeff Meradith, Kim Regier and Josh Chrisman of York; Kim Siebert of Henderson, plus the UNL Extension Offices in York County and Hamilton Counties.
Lambing and Kidding School
Lambing and Kidding School will be held on Jan. 25 and the closest location to this area will be in Broken Bow at the Fairgrounds. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Topics include: Keeping ewes healthy through disease control and treatment (Dr. Brian Vander Ley DVM, Great Plains Educational Center); Economical feeding programs for the doe (Dr. Steve Hart, Goat Extension Specialist OK); Economical feeding programs for the ewe (Dr. Ivan Rush, sheep producer, Scottsbluff); Treating chilled newborns, tubing lambs/kids/Q&A session (local veterinarians). The program is followed by a hands-on tour to Beth & Hannah Smith’s Farm 44306 Road 786 Broken Bow. More info and pre-register at: ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com or 308-386-8378.
2020 Sorghum Symposium
2020 Sorghum Symposium will be held at the Nebraska College of Technical Ag in Curtis on Jan. 30. I don’t have details regarding the time, but program highlights include: weather (Al Dutcher); sorghum production and management (Dr. Brent Bean, Agronomist); D.C./Farm Bill Update (Jerad Reimers, Office of Congressman Smith); grain sorghum variety performance in 15” and 30” rows (Strahinja Stepanovic, UNL); sorghum TAPS program panel; how to win an argument without arguing via social media (Nate Blum). The annual meeting will follow the program and several vendors will be present. There’s no charge but please RSVP for meal count to sorghum.board@nebraska.gov or 402-471-4276.
Annie’s Inspired
The next Annie’s Inspired Workshop for women involved with agriculture will be held on Feb. 3 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Library in David City. Glennis McClure will cover Farm/Ranch budgets and financials. These workshops include a light supper, plenty of networking time and hands-on learning. Cost is $5 to cover supper. Please RSVP to 402-367-7410 or 402-362-5508 if you’re interested in attending!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.