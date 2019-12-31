Upcoming Events
• Jan. 6: Annie’s Inspired Workshop for Women: Beef 101, Ag Hall Fairgrounds, Osceola, RSVP: 402-367-7410
• Jan. 7: Landlord/Tenant Lease Meeting, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Extension Office, Seward, RSVP: 402-643-2981
• Jan. 8: Landlord/Tenant Lease Meeting, 9 a.m. - Noon, 4-H Building Fairgrounds, York, RSVP: 402-362-5508
• Jan. 8: Crop Production Clinic, North Platte
• Jan. 9: York Ag Expo, Holthus Convention Center, York (Pesticide Training 9:30 a.m. - Noon)
• Jan. 9: Fremont Corn Expo, Christensen Field Arena, Fremont
• Jan. 9-11: Great Plains Fruit and Vegetable Conference, Fulkerson Conference Center, Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri
• Jan. 10: York Ag Expo, Holthus Convention Center, York (Chemigation Training 9 a.m. - Noon)
• Jan. 10: Crop Production Clinic, Beatrice
• Jan. 13: Crop Production Clinic, Norfolk
• Jan. 14: Crop Production Clinic, York
• Jan. 15: Crop Production Clinic, Mead
• Jan. 15: Landlord/Tenant Lease Meeting, 1-4 p.m., Fairgrounds Clay Center
• Jan. 16: Beef Profit Tips, 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Albion
• Jan. 20: Crop Science Investigation for youth: soil sample analysis, 5 p.m., 4-H Building York, RSVP jrees2@unl.edu
• Jan. 20: Pesticide Training, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, York
• Jan. 21: Chemigation Training, 1:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Central City
• Jan. 22: Horsemen’s Update 2020, A211 Animal Science East Campus, RSVP: 402-472-6414
• Jan. 22: Pesticide Training, 10 a.m., Community Center, Davenport
• Jan. 22: Pesticide Training, 1 & 6:30 p.m., ENREC near Mead
• Jan. 22: Dicamba Training, 2 p.m., Community Center, Davenport
• Jan. 22-23: Nebraska Crop Management Conf., Kearney
• Jan. 23-24: Good Farmer, Great Manager, 4-H Building, York, RSVP 402-362-5508
• Jan. 23: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., ENREC near Mead
• Jan. 23: Pesticide Training 9 a.m. & 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Clay Center
• Jan. 23: Dicamba Training, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds, Clay Center
• Jan. 24: Chemigation Training, 1:30 p.m., Courthouse Meeting Room, Hebron
• Jan. 27: Pesticide Training, 9:30 a.m. & 2 p.m., 4-H Center Fairgrounds, Seward
• Jan. 27: Dicamba Training, 5 p.m., 4-H Center Fairgrounds, Seward
• Jan. 28: Cow-Calf College, 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (Reg. 9:30), US Meat Animal Research Center near Clay Center, RSVP: (402) 759-3712
• Jan. 28: Ag Day, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Central City
• Jan. 28-29: No-Till on the Plains Conference, Wichita, Kan.
• Jan. 28, 30, Feb. 4, 6: Know Your Options, Know Your Numbers, 1 p.m. Extension Office Fullerton
• Jan. 29: Nebraska Extension Weed Science School, 8:45 a.m., ENREC near Mead
• Jan. 29: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Hastings
• Jan. 29: Pesticide Training, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., Auditorium, Nelson
• Jan. 29: Dicamba Training, 12 p.m., Extension Office, Hastings
• Jan. 29: Nutrient Management and Precision Ag Clinic, 1 p.m., Ag Park, Columbus
• Jan. 29: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m., Sokol Hall, Wilber
• Jan. 29: Dicamba Training, 6 p.m., Auditorium, Nelson
• Jan. 30: Sorghum Symposium, NCTA Curtis
• Jan. 30: Starting an Organic Grain Farming Operation: What you Need to Know, ENREC near Mead
• Jan. 30: Land Application Training (Initial at 9 a.m., Recertification at 1 p.m.), Library, Geneva
• Jan. 30: Dicamba Training, 10 a.m., Fairgrounds, Central City
A challenging year
Often the phrase “there’s always next year” is heard when hard times hit individuals. This speaks to the optimism many have! 2019 has been challenging for many, perhaps also cumulative from previous years. There’s no promise of life being easy on this earth; it’s broken as is everything in it. Challenges, adversity provide potential to build something rich and lasting-things like one’s faith, relationships, and character. As we enter this new year, may we seek to live life with purpose, focus on the important things, and dig deep/come alongside others in the midst of difficulty. Wishing everyone a blessed 2020!
Extension Survey
Being funded by tax payer dollars, Extension employees need to justify the work we do in reports. Whether you only interact with me by reading this column or have asked me horticulture or ag related questions, I’m asking for your feedback. Please go to: slido.com, join with code 4EXT and fill out a quick, anonymous, 7 question survey for me! Thank you!
Winter programs
Those in agriculture in this part of the State should have received (or will soon receive) a mailing from your local Extension Office that shares our winter program brochure, a pesticide letter, and additional program flyers. Following is what’s happening the week of January 6.
• Landlord/Tenant Lease Workshops: These 3-hour workshops will cover ag finance and the real estate market; current trends in ag finance across Nebraska; negotiation skills for effectively managing land leases; and more. No charge. Jan. 7, 1:30 p.m., Extension Office in Seward (402-643-2981); Jan. 8, 9 a.m., 4-H Building in York (402-362-5508); and Jan. 15, 1 p.m., Fairgrounds in Clay Center (402-762-3644).
• York Ag Expo: Come out to the York Ag Expo at the Holthus Convention Center Jan. 9 and 10! The Expo features a number of vendors and free ag appreciation lunches both days catered by Kerry’s. On Jan. 9, I’m providing private pesticide applicator training at 9:30 a.m. and on Jan. 10, chemigation training is provided at 9 a.m. You can find more information at: https://yorkchamber.org/event/ag-expo/. RUP Dicamba training is not offered at the Expo. You can complete that at other face to face trainings or online at: https://pested.unl.edu/dicamba after Jan. 1.
• Private Pesticide Training: Training dates/locations are available at: go.unl.edu/2020pat. Cost for face to face training is $40. Options for initial license include attending a face to face training or taking the online course (cost $75) at pested.unl.edu. Options for renewal include: attending a face to face training, taking the online course, or attending a Crop Production Clinic (Beatrice Jan. 10, York Jan. 14, cost $80) or the Nebraska Crop Management Conference in Kearney (Jan. 22-23) agronomy.unl.edu/cpc.
• Chemigation Training: To apply chemicals/fertilizer through irrigation systems, chemigation certification is needed. View dates/locations for initial and recertification training at: go.unl.edu/2020chemigation. Those recertifying may also complete the training and test online without testing with Extension: https://water.unl.edu/article/agricultural-irrigation/chemigation. Wait till after Jan. 1, 2020.
• Annie’s Inspired Workshops: These provide women involved with agriculture an opportunity to network and learn together while having fun! All workshops have a hands-on component and will be held from 6-8 p.m. beginning with a light meal. Cost is $5 per person per session. Join us for Beef 101 at the Polk County Fairgrounds in Osceola on Jan. 6! Please RSVP: (402) 367-7410 or (402) 362-5508.
• Good Farmer, Great Manager is taught by Tina Barrett, Executive Director of Nebraska Farm Business, Inc. The difference between a good farmer and a great manager often comes down to knowing the true financial position of a farm. This class will be held in York from 1-5 p.m. Jan. 23 and Jan. 24, from 8 a.m. - Noon at the 4-H Building at the Fairgrounds in York. The course fee is $50 per participant; limited to 25 people. Learn more and register at: https://wia.unl.edu/GFGM.
